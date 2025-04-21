Bulgarians' Incomes Rise Sharply, But Spending Follows Close Behind

According to the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute, household incomes and expenses in Bulgaria continued their upward trajectory in 2024.

The average total annual income per household member reached 12,857 leva, marking an 18.5% rise compared to 2023. Over the past decade, incomes have grown significantly, increasing by 2.6 times since 2015.

Spending has also climbed. The average annual expense per person stood at 11,712 leva in 2024, up by 16.6% from the previous year’s 10,044 leva. Over ten years, household expenses have risen 2.5 times.

When adjusted for inflation, real incomes also saw a solid gain—15.7% higher than in 2023. The index for real income relative to 2015 now stands at 178.1%, indicating substantial long-term growth.

In terms of consumption patterns, some shifts were noted. There was a decline in the consumption of bread, pasta, and potatoes, while intake of fruit, meat, and soft drinks increased. These trends continue changes observed in previous years, highlighting evolving consumer behavior.