Many Bulgarian Companies Freeze Hiring and Investment Amid US Customs Uncertainty

Business | April 21, 2025, Monday // 12:52
Bulgaria: Many Bulgarian Companies Freeze Hiring and Investment Amid US Customs Uncertainty @Pexels

The newly introduced US customs policy is creating both confusion and opportunity for businesses in Bulgaria’s Trakia Economic Zone, which hosts around 200 companies producing for European and global markets.

Among the businesses expressing concern is a German manufacturer near Plovdiv, which produces automotive and white goods components for Bulgarian firms exporting to Europe. Though not directly exporting to the US, the company is affected by the unpredictability of the American policy changes. "There is a complete information fog—tariffs are imposed one day, adjusted the next, and increased again later," said general manager Krasen Krastev. He emphasized that this instability is not unique to Bulgaria, but affects global operations due to the generalized US trade approach.

Amid the lack of clarity, many companies have paused recruitment and are declining long-term contracts. Investment plans have also been suspended. According to Krastev, companies are bracing for the worst-case scenario. "Firms will avoid expanding production and may even lay off staff to stay resilient during uncertain times."

However, some businesses interpret the situation as a potential advantage for Bulgaria. The suspension or redirection of tariffs may result in more foreign companies relocating production to the country. Eng. Plamen Panchev, founder of the Trakia Economic Zone, confirmed ongoing talks with four Asian firms, noting that such interest has been long-awaited. “The emerging opportunities must be seized immediately,” Panchev said.

The zone is not only attracting attention from Asia. Negotiations are also underway with American investors, and interest from Chinese companies in Bulgaria is reportedly growing.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, US, companies, hirings

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Cities of Rakovski and Ruse Honor Pope Francis' Legacy of Peace

|

Fears vs. Facts: How Inflation Really Changed in Countries That Adopted the Euro

|

A Bulgarian Dream Realized: The Story Behind Pope Francis’ Omophorion

|

Bulgaria Returns to the Premier League After 11 Years

|

Get an Umbrella: Thunderstorms Sweep Bulgaria Amid Cooling Trend

|

Bulgarians' Incomes Rise Sharply, But Spending Follows Close Behind

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

From Burgas to the U.S.: A Bulgarian Engineer’s Journey to the Top of AI Innovation

In today’s fast-paced world, the intersection of technology and education is creating new opportunities and changing the way we live and work

Business | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

Fears vs. Facts: How Inflation Really Changed in Countries That Adopted the Euro

On June 4, Bulgaria will find out whether the euro will officially replace the lev in January 2026

Business » Finance | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30

Bulgarians' Incomes Rise Sharply, But Spending Follows Close Behind

According to the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute, household incomes and expenses in Bulgaria continued their upward trajectory in 2024

Business | April 21, 2025, Monday // 13:11

Bulgaria's Tourism Struggles to Diversify Beyond Traditional Offerings

Bulgaria continues to lag behind neighboring countries in achieving significant growth in its tourism sector

Business » Tourism | April 21, 2025, Monday // 13:05

Trends in Online Entertainment You Should Know About

The digital entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, with new platforms and experiences reshaping how we spend our leisure time.

Business » Industry | April 21, 2025, Monday // 10:45

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Counterfeit 20-BGN Notes in Early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the 20-BGN banknote has overtaken the 100-BGN note as the most frequently counterfeited denomination in Bulgaria,

Business » Finance | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria