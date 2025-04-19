Every Third Company in Bulgaria Faces Payment Delays

Intercompany debt is a common aspect of the business landscape, both in Bulgaria and Western Europe. Often seen as a sign of growth, it reflects businesses expanding and investing in new opportunities. When managed properly, this indebtedness can boost turnover and accelerate development. However, risks arise when such debt is mismanaged, leading to deferred payments and cash flow pressure that can jeopardize even stable companies. In some cases, this debt is used as a resource to fuel further growth, but only when carefully controlled.

The primary challenge is not the existence of debt, but how companies manage it while ensuring liquidity to continue growing.

A survey conducted in March 2025 by Smart Factoring, in partnership with BluePoint, sheds light on the intercompany debt and delayed payments issues faced by Bulgaria’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The survey, which focused on companies with up to 249 employees and annual revenues ranging from €100,000 to €5,000,000, paints a realistic picture of the financial struggles SMEs endure.

The study found that one in three companies in Bulgaria delays payments to customers and suppliers, primarily because their own customers are delaying payments, creating a cycle of debt. As a result, these companies face challenges in maintaining smooth operations and their relationships with partners. For 42.5% of the surveyed companies, deferred payments negatively impact business relationships, with 11.2% reporting highly adverse effects.

The leading cause for delayed payments is deferred payments from customers (58.1%), followed by insufficient available funds (41.3%). Other reasons include internal processes for managing financial documents (24.1%) and prioritizing cash flows within the company (17.5%).

The consequences of these payment delays are felt across all sectors of the Bulgarian economy. The most common repercussions include delayed deliveries (32.8%), accumulated debts to the government (19.8%), delayed payments for personnel costs (17.6%), postponed investments (14.9%), and delayed payments for loans and leases (10.7%). Furthermore, 17.5% of businesses reported an increase in deferred payments over the past few years, exacerbating the financial strain.

Interestingly, the study reveals no significant correlation between the size of a company and the occurrence of delayed payments. It also debunks the idea that businesses working with foreign clients are less likely to experience payment delays than those dealing primarily with Bulgarian companies.

The trade sector is the most affected by payment delays, underscoring the need for businesses to have access to reliable financial instruments that support flexibility and competitiveness. Despite these challenges, approximately 50% of businesses do not seek external financing, even when facing deferred payments. The reluctance is often due to the extensive documentation and collateral requirements for traditional loans, which many small and medium businesses cannot meet, further deepening their financial difficulties.

Among the businesses that do use external financing, the most common options are bank loans (26%), overdrafts (20.1%), and loans from owners (12.8%). Only 2.4% of companies utilize factoring services, despite its ability to provide businesses with fast access to funds without collateral or additional debt. This suggests that the lack of awareness about factoring as a financing tool is hindering its wider adoption, even though it could be an effective solution for many businesses in need of immediate liquidity.