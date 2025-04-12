New Direct Flight Connects Varna to Paris Starting April 17

Starting April 17, Bulgaria Air has launched a new seasonal direct route between Varna, Bulgaria, and Paris, France. The flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, throughout the summer season, ending in October.

The inaugural flight from Paris was greeted with a traditional water salute at Varna Airport, marking the beginning of this new connection. Passengers were welcomed warmly upon their arrival, with special attention given to the details of the reception at the airport.

With this new route, travelers from Varna now have easy access to Paris, a global hub for fashion and culture, just 3 hours away by plane. This direct connection lands at Paris' Charles de Gaulle International Airport, offering convenient links to numerous Western European and intercontinental destinations. This will provide residents of Varna and the Northern Black Sea region greater ease in visiting the French capital and exploring other global locations.

The one-way ticket for this new route starts at 169 euros, including 10 kg of hand luggage, a small personal item such as a handbag or laptop, free check-in, and a selection of onboard refreshments. Passengers can enjoy a hot sandwich, chocolate, water, coffee, and a variety of drinks during the flight.

Flights from Varna to Paris, as well as upcoming seasonal routes to Prague and Frankfurt starting in June, will be operated using Bulgaria Air’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A220. This modern fleet offers a comfortable cabin, wider seats in economy class, larger windows, and ample luggage space, along with USB charging ports for electronic devices, ensuring a pleasant flight experience.

For more information or to book tickets for flights from Varna to Paris, passengers can visit the official Bulgaria Air website, use the airline's mobile app, or contact the Customer Service Center via email. Tickets are also available through the airline's offices or agents both in Bulgaria and abroad.