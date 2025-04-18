MEPs Demand Action on Bulgaria’s Continued Detention of Abdulrahman al-Khalidi

A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has raised urgent concerns with the European Commission regarding the ongoing detention of Saudi political activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi in Bulgaria. Despite a court ruling for his release, al-Khalidi remains imprisoned in Bulgaria’s Busmantsi Temporary Detention Center for Foreigners.

Violation of Court Rulings and Human Rights Concerns

Al-Khalidi, who has been in detention for over three years, was ordered to be released by the Sofia Administrative Court on March 26, 2025. However, Bulgarian authorities have disregarded the court’s decision and continue to hold him, citing national security concerns without judicial approval. This action contradicts both national court rulings and international human rights standards.

The MEPs have pointed out that any attempt to deport al-Khalidi to Saudi Arabia would breach the principle of non-refoulement, a key human rights principle that forbids returning individuals to countries where they face the risk of persecution, including torture and arbitrary detention. Due to his political activism, al-Khalidi is at significant risk of such violations if sent back to Saudi Arabia, which has raised alarm among European bodies and human rights organizations.

Key Questions to the European Commission

What steps is the European Commission taking to ensure Bulgaria respects its international obligations, particularly the non-refoulement principle, and prevent the deportation of al-Khalidi to Saudi Arabia, where he faces torture and other human rights abuses? How is the Commission addressing Bulgaria’s failure to implement the Sofia Administrative Court’s decision to release al-Khalidi, and what actions are being taken to end his continued detention on the basis of unfounded national security claims? In light of the grave risks to al-Khalidi’s life, will the Commission intervene to ensure that Bulgaria grants him asylum in accordance with EU law?

Signatories:

Ilaria Salis (The Left - GUE/NGL)

Mimmo Lucano (The Left - GUE/NGL)

Melissa Camara (The Greens/European Free Alliance - Verts/ALE)

Tineke Strick (The Greens/European Free Alliance - Verts/ALE)

Katarina Vieira (The Greens/European Free Alliance - Verts/ALE)

Erik Marquardt (The Greens/European Free Alliance - Verts/ALE)

Cecilia Strada (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats - S&D)

Damien Karem (The Left - GUE/NGL)

Katarina Martins (The Left - GUE/NGL)

Yozlem Demirel (The Left - GUE/NGL)

Lee Anderson (The Left - GUE/NGL)

Isabel Serra Sánchez (The Left - GUE/NGL)

