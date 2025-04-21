Should Bulgarians Start Exchanging Their Levs for Euros?

Bulgaria's Tourism Struggles to Diversify Beyond Traditional Offerings
Bulgaria continues to lag behind neighboring countries in achieving significant growth in its tourism sector
Bulgarians may begin exchanging their lev for euros if the upcoming convergence report, expected on June 4th, confirms the country's readiness for the currency switch. This was highlighted by Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev on Nova TV.
Metodiev noted that in countries that recently adopted the euro, bank deposits saw an increase as citizens took a logical approach by placing their savings in banks for automatic conversion into euros. He pointed out that Bulgaria is closely coordinating with Croatia, which has recently undergone this transition, to ensure a smooth process. The key is for institutions to collaborate effectively and stay connected with the public, he explained. A detailed action plan will be in place to ensure responsible authorities oversee the transition seamlessly.
Citizens will be able to report any issues related to the currency exchange to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) or through the website evroto.bg.
The Deputy Minister clarified that the Euro Adoption Act outlines the process in detail, including the rules for the currency exchange. Starting in August, dual price displays will be mandatory for goods and services, with this requirement remaining in effect for a year after the euro is adopted.
In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified
Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone
Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone
Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has stated that Bulgaria is ready to join the eurozone
The international rating agency Fitch has reaffirmed Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating at 'BBB' with a positive outlook
A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase