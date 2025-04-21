Should Bulgarians Start Exchanging Their Levs for Euros?

Bulgarians may begin exchanging their lev for euros if the upcoming convergence report, expected on June 4th, confirms the country's readiness for the currency switch. This was highlighted by Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev on Nova TV.

Metodiev noted that in countries that recently adopted the euro, bank deposits saw an increase as citizens took a logical approach by placing their savings in banks for automatic conversion into euros. He pointed out that Bulgaria is closely coordinating with Croatia, which has recently undergone this transition, to ensure a smooth process. The key is for institutions to collaborate effectively and stay connected with the public, he explained. A detailed action plan will be in place to ensure responsible authorities oversee the transition seamlessly.

Citizens will be able to report any issues related to the currency exchange to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) or through the website evroto.bg.

The Deputy Minister clarified that the Euro Adoption Act outlines the process in detail, including the rules for the currency exchange. Starting in August, dual price displays will be mandatory for goods and services, with this requirement remaining in effect for a year after the euro is adopted.