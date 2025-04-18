How Bulgarian Mortars Ended Up in Sudan's Darfur Desert

A major investigation by France 24 reveals how European-made ammunition, specifically mortars manufactured in Bulgaria, ended up in the hands of Sudanese militias, despite a European Union embargo on sending weapons to Sudan. The investigation is presented in a five-part series, starting with footage filmed in November 2024 by Sudanese fighters in the Darfur desert. These fighters, part of a coalition supporting the Sudanese army against the rebel group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), posted videos showing documents and religious images they found in a captured convoy.

European-Made Ammunition in Sudan

The footage reveals cylindrical containers stamped with markings indicating they contain mortar shells. According to Mike Lewis, a specialist in armed conflict, mortars are common in conflicts and are particularly frequent in Sudan’s long-running battles. The video shows one of the fighters inspecting a crate of mortar shells, and a label on the box is clearly visible, reading "BG-RSE-0082-HT". The "BG" prefix identifies the country of origin as Bulgaria. The crates also carry an ISPM-15 code, which is required for goods transported in wooden packaging, further confirming their origin.

Tracking the Weapons to Bulgaria

The markings on the crates, written in both English and French, also include Cyrillic names, suggesting the involvement of Bulgarian factory workers in manufacturing the mortars. The shells are labeled as "81 mm Mortar HE" (high explosive), and the components contain numbers that help track their origin. An expert interviewed by France 24 confirms that the number "46" at the start of the 6-digit identifier indicates the weapons were made by Dunarit, a Bulgarian company. Furthermore, the mortar shells in the video match those shown on Dunarit’s official website and social media, indicating they were manufactured in Bulgaria in 2019.

Dunarit’s Response

The CEO of Dunarit, Petar Petrov, did not deny that the mortar shells came from his company but stated that all regulations for exporting such weapons were strictly followed. However, he expressed disbelief that the shells ended up in Sudan and questioned the authenticity of the videos. Despite his claims, the investigation confirmed that the weapons were not exported directly to Sudan from Bulgaria.

The Path to Sudan

The mortar shells were not sent directly to Sudan but were sold to the International Golden Group, an Emirati company. This company is known for transferring weapons to embargoed zones, including Sudan. The convoy carrying these weapons passed through eastern Libya, a region controlled by Khalifa Haftar, a UAE ally, before reaching Sudan. Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, which have been accused of war crimes, were the intended recipients.

Violation of EU Arms Embargo

Since 1994, the European Union has had an embargo on arms sales to Sudan, which explicitly prohibits the export of all types of weapons and ammunition. Despite Bulgaria’s claims that the weapons were sold under appropriate authorizations, the export of mortar shells to the UAE and their subsequent delivery to Sudan violates the EU’s embargo.

Bulgaria’s Interministerial Commission on Export Control, which oversees arms exports, asserted that the mortar shells were not sent directly to Sudan but were transferred with proper authorization to a country not subject to sanctions. However, experts argue that this transaction still violates the EU’s arms embargo.

The five-part investigation will continue to explore how these weapons were trafficked and the geopolitical dynamics involved in the transfer.

Source: France 24