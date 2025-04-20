12-Meter Cross with Crucified Christ Erected at Elin Pelin Roundabout

Society » CULTURE | April 18, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: 12-Meter Cross with Crucified Christ Erected at Elin Pelin Roundabout @BGNES

A 12-meter cross featuring a crucified Jesus Christ has been installed at a roundabout in the Bulgarian town of Elin Pelin, just before Easter. The church of "Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Helena" explained that this location has witnessed several accidents in the past.

The cross was placed at the center of a roundabout at the entrance to the city, with the installation taking place on Holy Wednesday. The event was shared on social media by the church, along with a video showcasing the installation. The church's post highlighted the significance of placing the Crucifixion at a site with a history of traffic accidents.

Tags: Elin Pelin, Christ, cross

