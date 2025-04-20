12-Meter Cross with Crucified Christ Erected at Elin Pelin Roundabout

Christ Is Risen! How Bulgaria Celebrates Easter
Easter, regarded as the most significant Christian holiday, is celebrated annually in Bulgarian homes with great joy
A 12-meter cross featuring a crucified Jesus Christ has been installed at a roundabout in the Bulgarian town of Elin Pelin, just before Easter. The church of "Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Helena" explained that this location has witnessed several accidents in the past.
The cross was placed at the center of a roundabout at the entrance to the city, with the installation taking place on Holy Wednesday. The event was shared on social media by the church, along with a video showcasing the installation. The church's post highlighted the significance of placing the Crucifixion at a site with a history of traffic accidents.
Good Friday falls on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, which in 2025 is on April 18
On Maundy Thursday, it is customary in Bulgaria to dye Easter eggs, starting with the most important one—the first egg must always be painted red
On April 17, Orthodox Christians observe Holy Thursday, a solemn day in the Holy Week commemorating key moments from the final hours of Jesus Christ’s earthly life
April 16, 1925, remembered as "Bloody Maundy Thursday," marks one of the darkest days in Bulgaria’s modern history
