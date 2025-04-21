Good Friday: Observances and Rules

What is Good Friday and When Is It?

Good Friday falls on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, which in 2025 is on April 18. The date varies each year, as it is determined by when Easter is celebrated. For both Catholics and Orthodox Christians, Easter 2025 will occur on April 20, meaning Good Friday will fall on April 18.

Good Friday marks the solemn occasion when Christians remember the arrest, trial, and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to Christian belief, after the Last Supper, Jesus was apprehended by the Jewish high priests, accused of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. He was sentenced to death and crucified under the authority of Roman Governor Pontius Pilate. Despite Pilate's apparent reluctance to condemn Him, the crowd demanded Jesus' execution, and He was crucified, resulting in an earthquake at the moment of His death. Good Friday is a day of mourning and reflection on Christ’s sacrifice for mankind’s sins.

What to Avoid on Good Friday

Traditionally, Good Friday is a day for quiet reflection, prayer, and fasting. It is a time to refrain from joyful activities, entertainment, and excessive indulgence. While the church does not explicitly forbid work, it is suggested that the day be spent in prayer rather than pursuing mundane tasks. Folk traditions also advise against engaging in physical labor, gardening, or repairs. The day is meant for rest, and all housework should be completed before Holy Thursday.

Other prohibitions include avoiding arguments, swearing, and consuming alcohol. It is a day to focus on spiritual reflection rather than indulging in worldly distractions.

What You Can Do on Good Friday

Attending church services is a key custom for Good Friday. It is also important to note that personal hygiene is permissible, so it is acceptable to wash, get a haircut, or care for your appearance. The focus of the day is on reverence, prayer, and spiritual growth, making it suitable for practices that promote personal well-being and reflection.