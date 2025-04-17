EU Parliament to Hear From Christo Grozev on Kremlin’s Hybrid Warfare

Bulgaria: EU Parliament to Hear From Christo Grozev on Kremlin’s Hybrid Warfare

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev has been invited to speak before the European Parliament in Brussels on April 22. He is expected to take part in a discussion on Russian hybrid threats and best practices for countering them. The event is organized by the Special Committee on the European Shield for Democracy, in cooperation with the Committees on Foreign Affairs and on Security and Defense.

Grozev’s participation comes amid heightened concern in Europe about disinformation and hybrid warfare tactics. Two Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament serve as substitute members of the special committee—Petar Volgin, affiliated with the far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) through the "Revival" party, and Andrey Kovatchev of GERB, part of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP). The two hold sharply contrasting views on Grozev’s work and role.

In the past, Volgin made disparaging remarks about Grozev, claiming on Facebook that referring to him as an "investigative journalist" displayed either "severe stupidity or incurable brain damage." Meanwhile, Grozev has continued to work on high-profile investigations related to Russia and its global operations.

In 2023, Russian authorities issued a request for Grozev’s arrest in absentia. He was accused of illegally crossing the Russian border, an offense carrying a sentence of up to two years in prison. According to Russian state news agency TASS, the charges are connected to Grozev’s alleged role in assisting the escape of Roman Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of the investigative outlet “Insider,” from Russia.

