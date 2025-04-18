Europe’s Next Tech Powerhouse: How Bulgaria Can Lead the Charge

Tsvetelina Penkova, First Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research, and Energy (ITRE), led a delegation of European Parliament members to Munich, Germany, focusing on energy, innovation, and industrial development. The delegation, comprising 11 MEPs from five political groups and nine countries, held meetings addressing key sectors like energy projects, research, aerospace, start-ups, and the automotive industry. Penkova stressed the importance of these efforts not only for Europe’s future but also for Bulgaria's potential to emerge as a leader in technological advancement and new supply chains.

During their visit, the delegation toured the BMW Research and Innovation Center, a leading facility in the automotive sector, where they discussed topics such as digitalization, mobility, and the development of hydrogen and electric vehicles. Penkova emphasized that the transformation of the automotive industry is crucial for job creation and economic growth, presenting an opportunity for Bulgaria to attract investment, expand its production capacities, and build a skilled workforce.

The delegation also met with representatives from the Max Planck Society, a renowned European research organization. The discussion focused on research and development priorities, collaboration within the Horizon Europe program, and upcoming EU legislation on scientific research. Penkova highlighted the importance of science for a competitive economy and called for increased investment in scientific research and its integration into industry, ensuring sustainable growth in Europe and prosperity for countries like Bulgaria.

In addition to their meetings on innovation, the delegation also explored energy projects aimed at ensuring affordable and secure energy for European citizens. The group visited Proxima Fusion, a startup originating from the Max Planck Institute, which is developing cutting-edge thermonuclear reactors, and Marvel Fusion, focused on laser-driven nuclear fusion as a sustainable energy source. Penkova underlined the need for Europe to develop nuclear energy technologies and emphasized Bulgaria’s expertise in this area, advocating for the modernization of its nuclear energy sector.

The delegation's visit also included discussions on fostering technological entrepreneurship at UnternehmerTUM, a platform supporting startups in fields like AI, quantum technologies, and nuclear energy. Penkova reflected on her team's role in creating the first European legislation for startups, which she believes will significantly aid their growth. Moreover, a meeting with the European Patent Office highlighted the importance of protecting innovations through patents to foster a strong industrial base in Europe.

Finally, the delegation visited the Helmholtz Munich health research center, learning about projects related to early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment methods. Penkova acknowledged healthcare as a growing priority in European policies and stressed the need for more European funding to enhance early diagnosis at the pan-European level, especially for conditions like type 1 diabetes.

This visit reflects the European Parliament's broader efforts to shape the legislative framework for Europe’s future industrial and energy transformations and the development of scientific research. Penkova concluded that Bulgaria’s potential in these sectors must be realized through strategic investments and reforms, securing its role as a key player in Europe’s technological future.