North Macedonia Sees No Issue with Bulgarians in Constitution, But Fears Bilateral Delays in EU Accession

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:34
During the "EU Meets the Balkans" forum in Sofia, North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski addressed ongoing concerns surrounding his country's EU accession process. He emphasized that Skopje does not view the inclusion of Bulgarians in its Constitution as problematic, stressing that North Macedonia upholds human rights and respects ethnic minorities. The real concern, according to him, lies in the risk of the accession process being reduced to a bilateral issue, hinging on the outcomes of the joint historical commission with Bulgaria.

Dimitrovski compared the historical dialogue between Skopje and Sofia to the post-war commission between Germany and Poland, noting that such commissions tend to operate for decades without producing mutually agreed narratives. He argued that expecting EU membership to depend on this kind of process is unrealistic, as shared positions on historical identity are difficult to achieve.

The Deputy Minister expressed frustration that, unlike Croatia, North Macedonia still has not joined the EU despite major concessions, including changing the country's name—a move he characterized as a bilateral requirement that compromised aspects of national identity. He welcomed Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova’s statement that there would be no additional conditions from Bulgaria but pointed out that the conditions already in place remain a source of concern.

On the topic of regional infrastructure, Dimitrovski highlighted the importance of Corridors 8 and 10 for NATO and for North Macedonia. He expressed disappointment that Bulgaria is prioritizing railway investment elsewhere and called for joint efforts to secure European funding for Corridor 8 to avoid taking on loans from China.

Finally, Dimitrovski underscored the need for continued U.S. engagement in the Western Balkans, citing the strategic partnership between North Macedonia and the United States. He warned against the emergence of new military alliances in the region, particularly those involving NATO members like Croatia and Hungary, suggesting such initiatives could prove counterproductive to regional security.

