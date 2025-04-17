Bulgaria's Vice President Criticized the Shift in EU Enlargement Strategy

Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s enlargement strategy, particularly with regard to the Western Balkans. Speaking at the “The European Union Meets the Balkans” forum, organized by MEP Ilhan Küçük, Yotova emphasized that Bulgaria’s bilateral relations with North Macedonia should not be viewed as an obstacle to Skopje's EU accession talks.

Addressing European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Yotova said the EU had failed to maintain momentum on the “Thessaloniki Process,” a framework for Western Balkans integration. She recalled that this initiative had only been revived during Bulgaria’s EU presidency in 2018, but has since been sidelined. The Vice President criticized the European Commission for its lack of clear and consistent messaging on enlargement, and expressed disapproval of proposals to adopt decisions via qualified majority voting, especially in matters concerning enlargement.

Yotova firmly opposed efforts to replace unanimity with qualified majority decision-making in this area, underscoring that enlargement must adhere to strict conditions without compromise. She also reiterated that the criteria concerning North Macedonia’s EU path are strictly part of the accession framework and not the result of Bulgarian demands.

She further stated that Bulgaria does not impose additional requirements on North Macedonia and that the existing bilateral issues are not the reason negotiations have stalled. Yotova pointed out that even officials in Skopje agree with this position. However, she voiced concern over some European politicians and experts misrepresenting the situation as a mutual blockade. Bulgaria’s insistence, she added, is for EU criteria to be upheld—especially in regard to the rights of Bulgarians living in North Macedonia, which remain inadequately protected.

In response, Commissioner Marta Kos acknowledged the need for innovative approaches in an era lacking clear rules for enlargement. She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the enlargement agenda, stressing that it is a genuine priority, not merely a matter of political rhetoric.