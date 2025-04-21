Weather Outlook for Bulgaria: April 18–20 Brings Sun, Showers, and a Weekend Warm-Up

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: April 18–20

April 18

Western and Central Bulgaria will see broken clouds with periods of sunshine. As the afternoon progresses, cloud cover is expected to increase, potentially leading to showers and isolated thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous areas where precipitation may be more intense.

Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast, shifting to a west-northwesterly direction in the western half of the country during the day, bringing in cooler air. Morning lows will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia at around 10°C. Daytime highs will reach between 19°C and 24°C, about 19°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea Coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy, but rain is not expected. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 14°C, and seawater temperatures will range from 9°C to 10°C.

In the Mountains, the morning will be mostly sunny, but cloud cover will increase in the western regions in the afternoon, likely bringing rain and thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate from the south-southeast, shifting to a northwesterly direction by evening and introducing cooler conditions. Temperatures will reach around 15°C at elevations above 1,200 meters and about 6°C above 2,000 meters.

April 19

The day will begin with considerable cloud cover. By the afternoon, precipitation is likely again in Western and Central regions, with a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate from the west-northwest and may become stronger over the Danube Plain. Morning temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, while daytime highs will be between 16°C and 21°C.

Rain will taper off during the night, with skies gradually clearing and winds calming down. By midnight, temperatures will fall between 10°C and 15°C.

April 20

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny across the country. Winds will be light and come from the south-southeast throughout the day. Morning temperatures will be 2–3 degrees lower than the previous day, but daytime highs will rise.