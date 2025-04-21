Weather Outlook for Bulgaria: April 18–20 Brings Sun, Showers, and a Weekend Warm-Up

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:33
Bulgaria: Weather Outlook for Bulgaria: April 18–20 Brings Sun, Showers, and a Weekend Warm-Up @Pexels

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: April 18–20

April 18
Western and Central Bulgaria will see broken clouds with periods of sunshine. As the afternoon progresses, cloud cover is expected to increase, potentially leading to showers and isolated thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous areas where precipitation may be more intense.

Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast, shifting to a west-northwesterly direction in the western half of the country during the day, bringing in cooler air. Morning lows will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia at around 10°C. Daytime highs will reach between 19°C and 24°C, about 19°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea Coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy, but rain is not expected. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 14°C, and seawater temperatures will range from 9°C to 10°C.

In the Mountains, the morning will be mostly sunny, but cloud cover will increase in the western regions in the afternoon, likely bringing rain and thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate from the south-southeast, shifting to a northwesterly direction by evening and introducing cooler conditions. Temperatures will reach around 15°C at elevations above 1,200 meters and about 6°C above 2,000 meters.

April 19
The day will begin with considerable cloud cover. By the afternoon, precipitation is likely again in Western and Central regions, with a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate from the west-northwest and may become stronger over the Danube Plain. Morning temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, while daytime highs will be between 16°C and 21°C.

Rain will taper off during the night, with skies gradually clearing and winds calming down. By midnight, temperatures will fall between 10°C and 15°C.

April 20
Skies are expected to be mostly sunny across the country. Winds will be light and come from the south-southeast throughout the day. Morning temperatures will be 2–3 degrees lower than the previous day, but daytime highs will rise.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tourism Struggles to Diversify Beyond Traditional Offerings

Bulgaria continues to lag behind neighboring countries in achieving significant growth in its tourism sector

Business » Tourism | April 21, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians' Incomes Rise Sharply, But Spending Follows Close Behind

According to the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute, household incomes and expenses in Bulgaria continued their upward trajectory in 2024

Business | April 21, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Many Bulgarian Companies Freeze Hiring and Investment Amid US Customs Uncertainty

The newly introduced US customs policy is creating both confusion and opportunity for businesses

Business | April 21, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Counterfeit 20-BGN Notes in Early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the 20-BGN banknote has overtaken the 100-BGN note as the most frequently counterfeited denomination in Bulgaria,

Business » Finance | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Mass Layoffs Continue Across Bulgaria in 2025

In the first three months of 2025, 16 companies filed 18 applications for mass layoff

Business | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

The Global Trade War Does Not Yet Impact Bulgarian Tourism

Despite the global escalation of the trade war, there have been no significant negative trends in Bulgaria’s tourism sector so far

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny April 17 with Light Winds and Mild Temperatures

On April 17, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

The weather on Tuesday, April 16, will be predominantly sunny across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Cool and Cloudy Conditions Forecast for April 15, Rain in the West

The weather across Bulgaria on April 15 will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | April 14, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Clouds and Rain Across Bulgaria: Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C on April 14

Across most of the country, the weather will be predominantly cloudy with scattered rain showers expected throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Showers Followed by Sunshine and Warmer Days

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with widespread rainfall expected across much of the country, particularly in the central regions

Society » Environment | April 11, 2025, Friday // 17:28

Heavy Snow and Wind Cause Widespread Outages and Road Disruptions in Northeastern Bulgaria

Severe weather conditions, including snowfall and strong winds, have led to widespread power outages in Northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 11, 2025, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria