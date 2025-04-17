Von der Leyen: The United West Is Gone, Only Europe Remains!

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that the era of a unified West is over, stating that only Europe remains as a bastion of the values traditionally associated with the Western alliance. Speaking to The Times, she emphasized that U.S. policy under President Donald Trump has clearly demonstrated a shift, leaving Europe to stand alone in defending democracy, equality, quality healthcare, and a strong middle class.

Von der Leyen underscored Europe's predictability and reliability, qualities that are increasingly seen as rare and valuable in the current global climate. She contrasted this with both Russia and the United States, criticizing the influence of figures like Elon Musk within Trump’s circle, and drawing a parallel to Russia’s oligarchic model.

"We don't have oligarchs making the rules. We don't invade our neighbors, nor do we punish them," she stated, referencing Russia’s war in Ukraine and U.S. trade measures against allies. She also pointed to Europe’s lower carbon emissions, better access to education regardless of income, and higher life expectancy compared to the United States.

Von der Leyen further highlighted Europe's support for academic freedom, accusing Trump of suppressing dissent in American universities and targeting scientists conducting controversial research. “You can make money anywhere,” she said, “but where do you want to raise your children? Where do you want to be if your health fails, or when you grow old?”

In the first months of his presidency, Trump has introduced numerous controversial policies that have strained Washington’s ties with longstanding allies. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly remarked that under Trump, the U.S. may never regain the trust of the international community to the extent it once had.

Domestically, von der Leyen noted that a new approach to governance is taking hold in the U.S., with professional qualifications increasingly replaced by loyalty to Trump as the primary criterion for public service appointments. Simultaneously, the administration is reportedly seeking to identify and remove civil servants who express dissent or leak internal criticisms to the press.