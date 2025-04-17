Photo Evidence Proves Israeli Tank Killed Bulgarian Aid Worker in Gaza

Experts have analyzed photos exclusively obtained by The Washington Post, which suggest that the explosions at a UN building in Gaza on March 19, which killed Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov, were likely caused by two Israeli tank shells. Despite the evidence, Israel denies responsibility for the strike.

The explosions, which occurred the day after a surprise Israeli bombing that broke a two-month truce, led to the death of Marinov, 51, and left five international staff injured. The strike also resulted in the United Nations significantly reducing the number of international staff in Gaza.

At 11:30 AM on March 19, UN staff were inspecting roof damage caused by a previous incident. While seated outside the building, one shell exploded in the air, killing Marinov. Two minutes later, another shell struck the building, further damaging the structure.

A graphic video of the aftermath shows a man lying in a pool of blood while trees and power lines are damaged, and screams can be heard. Munitions experts reviewed images from the scene and confirmed that the fragments were consistent with Israeli-made M339 multi-purpose shells, which are used by Israeli forces. These shells are capable of penetrating reinforced concrete and are primarily fired from Israeli Merkava tanks.

Satellite images show Israeli military vehicles, including a Merkava tank, near the guesthouse location on the day of the strike, raising further suspicion of Israeli involvement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied attacking the UN compound, advising caution regarding unverified reports.

The UN had previously informed Israel about the guesthouse's location and its protected status, with UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric calling for accountability. Analysts believe the M339 shell's use suggests a targeted strike, aimed at people inside the building.

Marinov’s death marked the second fatality among UNOPS staff during Israel's military operations in Gaza. UNOPS has reported that at least 280 of its staff members have died since the war began in October 2023, while more than 50,000 Palestinians have lost their lives.

The ongoing conflict has strained relations between aid workers and Israeli forces, with some soldiers facing minimal repercussions for attacking aid convoys or civilians. Despite this, international law mandates the protection of humanitarian facilities. Following the attack, the UN evacuated about 30 international staff from Gaza, citing safety concerns.

Marinov was laid to rest in Bulgaria on March 30, and tributes poured in globally in memory of his life and work.