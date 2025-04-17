Photo Evidence Proves Israeli Tank Killed Bulgarian Aid Worker in Gaza

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:06
Bulgaria: Photo Evidence Proves Israeli Tank Killed Bulgarian Aid Worker in Gaza

Experts have analyzed photos exclusively obtained by The Washington Post, which suggest that the explosions at a UN building in Gaza on March 19, which killed Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov, were likely caused by two Israeli tank shells. Despite the evidence, Israel denies responsibility for the strike.

The explosions, which occurred the day after a surprise Israeli bombing that broke a two-month truce, led to the death of Marinov, 51, and left five international staff injured. The strike also resulted in the United Nations significantly reducing the number of international staff in Gaza.

At 11:30 AM on March 19, UN staff were inspecting roof damage caused by a previous incident. While seated outside the building, one shell exploded in the air, killing Marinov. Two minutes later, another shell struck the building, further damaging the structure.

A graphic video of the aftermath shows a man lying in a pool of blood while trees and power lines are damaged, and screams can be heard. Munitions experts reviewed images from the scene and confirmed that the fragments were consistent with Israeli-made M339 multi-purpose shells, which are used by Israeli forces. These shells are capable of penetrating reinforced concrete and are primarily fired from Israeli Merkava tanks.

Satellite images show Israeli military vehicles, including a Merkava tank, near the guesthouse location on the day of the strike, raising further suspicion of Israeli involvement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied attacking the UN compound, advising caution regarding unverified reports.

The UN had previously informed Israel about the guesthouse's location and its protected status, with UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric calling for accountability. Analysts believe the M339 shell's use suggests a targeted strike, aimed at people inside the building.

Marinov’s death marked the second fatality among UNOPS staff during Israel's military operations in Gaza. UNOPS has reported that at least 280 of its staff members have died since the war began in October 2023, while more than 50,000 Palestinians have lost their lives.

The ongoing conflict has strained relations between aid workers and Israeli forces, with some soldiers facing minimal repercussions for attacking aid convoys or civilians. Despite this, international law mandates the protection of humanitarian facilities. Following the attack, the UN evacuated about 30 international staff from Gaza, citing safety concerns.

Marinov was laid to rest in Bulgaria on March 30, and tributes poured in globally in memory of his life and work.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, Israel, Marinov, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

EU Parliament to Hear From Christo Grozev on Kremlin’s Hybrid Warfare

|

Israel: Gaza Annexation Part of Military Strategy

|

Israeli Soldiers Sign Petitions Demanding Gaza War End and Captive Release

|

Bulgarian Driver Believed Dead After Van Falls Into Danube in Romania

|

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Crowned Europe’s Best Weightlifter for 2024

|

Bulgarian Talent Tsolov Shines with Bahrain Sprint Win in F3

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Vice President Criticized the Shift in EU Enlargement Strategy

Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s enlargement strategy, particularly with regard to the Western Balkans

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:37

'Greatness' Party Plans New No-Confidence Vote over Bulgaria's Waste Crisis

The political party "Greatness" is planning to submit a new vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Minister of Innovation: Bulgaria on Track to Receive Second Recovery Plan Payment by End of 2025

Bulgaria now has a real opportunity to receive the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of 2025

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:08

Bulgaria: Second No-Confidence Vote Against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Fails

The second vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government was also unsuccessfu

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

What’s Behind Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit to Bulgaria?

Donald Trump Jr.'s planned visit to Eastern Europe at the end of April 2025—covering Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 13:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria