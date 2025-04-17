'Greatness' Party Plans New No-Confidence Vote over Bulgaria's Waste Crisis

The political party "Greatness" is planning to submit a new vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet within the next two weeks. The initiative, announced by party leader Ivelin Mihaylov, will be based on the growing waste management crisis in the country. According to Mihaylov, the inability of the authorities to address the issue raises serious concerns, and the lack of prosecutorial response suggests possible collusion. He claimed the current government is not motivated by national interests, such as eurozone entry, but by financial gains.

Mihaylov stressed that Bulgaria is facing a severe environmental and public health crisis due to mismanaged waste. He linked the issue to rising illnesses and poor sanitation, warning that the country is regressing to conditions similar to the 19th century, when life expectancy was significantly lower. In his view, this amounts to a deliberate destruction of Bulgaria’s population, environment, and soil. He criticized the government’s competence, asserting that "Greatness" could resolve the problem within two weeks, and vowed to challenge the ruling parties at the local level, accusing them of corruption and theft.

The announcement follows the failure of the second vote of no confidence in the Zhelyazkov government, initiated by the MECH party and focused on corruption. Of the 202 MPs who voted, 72 supported the motion—representing "Revival," DPS-Dogan, MECH, and "Greatness"—while 130 opposed it, including members of GERB, DPS-Peevski, BSP, and TISP. No MPs abstained.

Previously, the cabinet survived another no-confidence motion over foreign policy failures. Another attempt is expected in about two months, once Bulgaria receives a date for eurozone accession. That vote is likely to be led by "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria," as suggested by co-leader Kiril Petkov during a recent parliamentary session.