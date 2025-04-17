'Greatness' Party Plans New No-Confidence Vote over Bulgaria's Waste Crisis

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:00
Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Plans New No-Confidence Vote over Bulgaria's Waste Crisis

The political party "Greatness" is planning to submit a new vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet within the next two weeks. The initiative, announced by party leader Ivelin Mihaylov, will be based on the growing waste management crisis in the country. According to Mihaylov, the inability of the authorities to address the issue raises serious concerns, and the lack of prosecutorial response suggests possible collusion. He claimed the current government is not motivated by national interests, such as eurozone entry, but by financial gains.

Mihaylov stressed that Bulgaria is facing a severe environmental and public health crisis due to mismanaged waste. He linked the issue to rising illnesses and poor sanitation, warning that the country is regressing to conditions similar to the 19th century, when life expectancy was significantly lower. In his view, this amounts to a deliberate destruction of Bulgaria’s population, environment, and soil. He criticized the government’s competence, asserting that "Greatness" could resolve the problem within two weeks, and vowed to challenge the ruling parties at the local level, accusing them of corruption and theft.

The announcement follows the failure of the second vote of no confidence in the Zhelyazkov government, initiated by the MECH party and focused on corruption. Of the 202 MPs who voted, 72 supported the motion—representing "Revival," DPS-Dogan, MECH, and "Greatness"—while 130 opposed it, including members of GERB, DPS-Peevski, BSP, and TISP. No MPs abstained.

Previously, the cabinet survived another no-confidence motion over foreign policy failures. Another attempt is expected in about two months, once Bulgaria receives a date for eurozone accession. That vote is likely to be led by "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria," as suggested by co-leader Kiril Petkov during a recent parliamentary session.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greatness, confidence, waste

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Second No-Confidence Vote Against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Fails

The second vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government was also unsuccessfu

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria: Second Vote of No Confidence in Zhelyazkov Government Scheduled for Maundy Thursday

The debates regarding the second vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government have concluded, and the vote will take place tomorrow at 2:30 p.m

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:06

Another No-Confidence Vote Filed Against Bulgarian Government Amid Growing Political Tensions

A second motion of no confidence in the Bulgarian government was submitted to the National Assembly

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:10

Second No-Confidence Vote Targets Bulgarian Government

The "Morality, Unity, Justice" (MECH) party plans to submit a no-confidence motion in the Bulgarian parliament on Thursday

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 13:09

Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Government Easily Survives No Confidence Motion

The vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov failed to meet expectations

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 13:50

Political Turmoil in Bulgaria: Opposition Maneuvers for No-Confidence Votes

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has stated that the motion of no confidence against the government in Bulgaria is aimed at destabilizing the country

Politics | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:59
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Vice President Criticized the Shift in EU Enlargement Strategy

Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s enlargement strategy, particularly with regard to the Western Balkans

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:37

Photo Evidence Proves Israeli Tank Killed Bulgarian Aid Worker in Gaza

Experts have analyzed photos exclusively obtained by The Washington Post, which suggest that the explosions at a UN building in Gaza on March 19, which killed Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

Minister of Innovation: Bulgaria on Track to Receive Second Recovery Plan Payment by End of 2025

Bulgaria now has a real opportunity to receive the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of 2025

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:08

Bulgaria: Second No-Confidence Vote Against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Fails

The second vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government was also unsuccessfu

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

What’s Behind Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit to Bulgaria?

Donald Trump Jr.'s planned visit to Eastern Europe at the end of April 2025—covering Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 13:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria