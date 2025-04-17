Free Parking in Sofia Over Easter Holidays

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks
Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia
The hourly paid parking zones in Sofia, commonly known as the blue and green zones, will be suspended during the Easter holidays—April 18 through April 21. This was announced by the Center for Urban Mobility.
Additionally, changes will be made to public transport schedules during the holiday period, according to the Sofia Municipality press center. On the night between April 19 and 20, public transport lines will operate with extended hours, running until 01:30 a.m.
Furthermore, bus line No. 61 will follow its current weekday timetable from April 18 to 21 and again during the upcoming holidays from May 1 to 6.
Good Friday falls on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, which in 2025 is on April 18
Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: April 18–20
On Maundy Thursday, it is customary in Bulgaria to dye Easter eggs, starting with the most important one—the first egg must always be painted red
On April 17, Orthodox Christians observe Holy Thursday, a solemn day in the Holy Week commemorating key moments from the final hours of Jesus Christ’s earthly life
On April 17, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather
Toll system cameras installed across Bulgaria’s national road network are now being upgraded to monitor not only vehicle tolls but also speeding violations
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase