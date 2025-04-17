Free Parking in Sofia Over Easter Holidays

The hourly paid parking zones in Sofia, commonly known as the blue and green zones, will be suspended during the Easter holidays—April 18 through April 21. This was announced by the Center for Urban Mobility.

Additionally, changes will be made to public transport schedules during the holiday period, according to the Sofia Municipality press center. On the night between April 19 and 20, public transport lines will operate with extended hours, running until 01:30 a.m.

Furthermore, bus line No. 61 will follow its current weekday timetable from April 18 to 21 and again during the upcoming holidays from May 1 to 6.