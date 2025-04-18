Montenegro and Albania Could Join EU by 2025, Says Enlargement Commissioner

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos emphasized that the expansion of the European Union remains one of the top priorities of the current European Commission. Speaking after her meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the Council of Ministers, Kos thanked Bulgaria for its ongoing support and active role in Southeastern Europe and said that their conversation had focused on key challenges facing the EU.

She reiterated the strategic importance of enlargement, describing it as a vital political and economic tool. According to Kos, in the current geopolitical climate, completing the unification of Europe is essential to securing lasting peace and stability on the continent. She acknowledged Bulgaria’s role in promoting EU integration not only for the Western Balkans but also for countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, and even Iceland, which she suggested should rejoin the EU.

Kos noted that the accession process for the Western Balkans has taken too long but assured that the European Commission is actively working to accelerate and streamline negotiations. She underlined the importance of this moment in history, pointing out that today's European leaders recognize the urgency of uniting the continent for the sake of peace, freedom, and shared prosperity.

She expressed optimism regarding Montenegro and Albania, saying that if they maintain their current pace of progress, they could meet the requirements for membership by the end of the current European Commission’s term. Kos added that this progress could motivate other countries in the region to intensify their reform efforts.

The Commissioner also highlighted the EU’s commitment to gradual integration of candidate countries into the single market and EU policies, alongside ongoing accession talks. A key element in this effort is the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which offers financial incentives to support crucial reforms. She pointed to significant opportunities in the region for business, tourism, and infrastructure development, particularly if regional cooperation is strengthened.

Kos cited the example of green lanes across the Western Balkans, which aim to cut border waiting times by 50 to 70%, benefiting companies looking to invest closer to the European market. She also noted that candidate countries are being integrated into core EU initiatives such as the Competitiveness Strategy, the White Paper on Defence, and the Internal Security Strategy.

According to her, this process will not only benefit the Western Balkans but will also bring economic advantages to Bulgaria by boosting trade, improving investment opportunities, and enhancing connectivity with Central Europe.

She concluded that deeper European integration will contribute to regional stability and security, which are especially crucial in the face of global challenges. Kos emphasized the need to adopt a forward-looking mindset, leaving behind historical grievances in favor of a shared vision for the future.