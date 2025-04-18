Montenegro and Albania Could Join EU by 2025, Says Enlargement Commissioner

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:18
Bulgaria: Montenegro and Albania Could Join EU by 2025, Says Enlargement Commissioner

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos emphasized that the expansion of the European Union remains one of the top priorities of the current European Commission. Speaking after her meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the Council of Ministers, Kos thanked Bulgaria for its ongoing support and active role in Southeastern Europe and said that their conversation had focused on key challenges facing the EU.

She reiterated the strategic importance of enlargement, describing it as a vital political and economic tool. According to Kos, in the current geopolitical climate, completing the unification of Europe is essential to securing lasting peace and stability on the continent. She acknowledged Bulgaria’s role in promoting EU integration not only for the Western Balkans but also for countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, and even Iceland, which she suggested should rejoin the EU.

Kos noted that the accession process for the Western Balkans has taken too long but assured that the European Commission is actively working to accelerate and streamline negotiations. She underlined the importance of this moment in history, pointing out that today's European leaders recognize the urgency of uniting the continent for the sake of peace, freedom, and shared prosperity.

She expressed optimism regarding Montenegro and Albania, saying that if they maintain their current pace of progress, they could meet the requirements for membership by the end of the current European Commission’s term. Kos added that this progress could motivate other countries in the region to intensify their reform efforts.

The Commissioner also highlighted the EU’s commitment to gradual integration of candidate countries into the single market and EU policies, alongside ongoing accession talks. A key element in this effort is the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which offers financial incentives to support crucial reforms. She pointed to significant opportunities in the region for business, tourism, and infrastructure development, particularly if regional cooperation is strengthened.

Kos cited the example of green lanes across the Western Balkans, which aim to cut border waiting times by 50 to 70%, benefiting companies looking to invest closer to the European market. She also noted that candidate countries are being integrated into core EU initiatives such as the Competitiveness Strategy, the White Paper on Defence, and the Internal Security Strategy.

According to her, this process will not only benefit the Western Balkans but will also bring economic advantages to Bulgaria by boosting trade, improving investment opportunities, and enhancing connectivity with Central Europe.

She concluded that deeper European integration will contribute to regional stability and security, which are especially crucial in the face of global challenges. Kos emphasized the need to adopt a forward-looking mindset, leaving behind historical grievances in favor of a shared vision for the future.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kos, EU, Montenegro, Albania

Related Articles:

Montenegro Confirms Commitment to EU Path, Seeks Bulgaria’s Support

Montenegro’s Minister for European Affairs, Majda Gorgević, reaffirmed in an interview with BGNES that Chinese investments do not threaten the country’s EU aspirations

World » Southeast Europe | April 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

North Macedonia Sees No Issue with Bulgarians in Constitution, But Fears Bilateral Delays in EU Accession

During the "EU Meets the Balkans" forum in Sofia, North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski addressed ongoing concerns surrounding his country's EU accession process

World » Southeast Europe | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Bulgaria's Vice President Criticized the Shift in EU Enlargement Strategy

Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s enlargement strategy, particularly with regard to the Western Balkans

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:37

Western Balkans' Integration Key to EU Stability, Say Zhelyazkov and Kos

The integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union is essential for ensuring peace, prosperity, and safeguarding the region from external influences aiming to destabilize Europ

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 11:14

Go to Moscow, Lose the EU: Brussels Issues Stark Ultimatum to Serbia's Vucic

The European Union has warned Serbia that President Aleksandar Vucic’s possible attendance at Russia’s Victory Day parade next month could jeopardize the country's EU accession process

World » EU | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to EU Sanctions Against Russia

Bulgaria has not intended to stop implementing the EU sanctions imposed on Russia

Politics | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

North Macedonia Sees No Issue with Bulgarians in Constitution, But Fears Bilateral Delays in EU Accession

During the "EU Meets the Balkans" forum in Sofia, North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski addressed ongoing concerns surrounding his country's EU accession process

World » Southeast Europe | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Vucic Defies EU Pressure, Will Attend Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed his intention to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9

World » Southeast Europe | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:53

Disagreements Over Corridor 8: North Macedonia Criticizes Bulgaria for Delaying Meetings and Agreement

After reports emerged this week from Bulgarian media stating that Bulgaria is "fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia and start construction on a cross-border railway tunnel along Corridor 8"

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:39

Romania on Edge: Russia's Potential Move Towards the Danube and Desire for Warm Seas

Romanian Defense Chief, Gheorghita Vlad, voiced growing concerns about the increased threat from Russia

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27

Bulgaria Awaits North Macedonia's Response on Corridor 8 Railway Tunnel Agreement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov announced that Bulgaria is fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | April 14, 2025, Monday // 17:11

US Tariffs Could Devastate Greece’s Feta, Olives, and Wine Exports

The Greek government has responded to the United States' announcement of a 20 percent tariff on European Union exports with a mix of composure and concern

World » Southeast Europe | April 11, 2025, Friday // 15:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria