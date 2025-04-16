Vucic Defies EU Pressure, Will Attend Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

Bulgaria: Vucic Defies EU Pressure, Will Attend Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed his intention to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, despite significant pressure from the European Union, according to the Associated Press. European officials have warned that such a visit could be seen as a violation of the EU membership criteria and may impede Serbia's future accession to the bloc.

The decision to attend the parade is seen as an endorsement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine. Vucic, who has maintained a pro-Russian stance, announced that a Serbian military unit would participate in the parade on Red Square, and for the first time, Serbia will co-organize the event. Serbian officials, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, are expected to accompany him.

While Vucic has expressed a desire for Serbia to join the European Union, he continues to foster close ties with Russia and has refused to impose Western sanctions on Moscow. This stance has effectively stalled Serbia’s EU accession talks.

In related news, Serbia’s parliament recently approved a new government that leans heavily anti-European. The government, formed by Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party, is led by endocrinologist Prof. Dr. Djuro Matsut, who lacks political experience. The new ministers include Boris Bratina, who was recently filmed burning an EU flag and voicing opposition to EU membership while advocating for an alliance with Russia.

The formation of this government follows the resignation of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević on January 28 after a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where a canopy collapse at a train station killed 16 people. This led to large-scale student anti-corruption protests that have fueled public dissatisfaction with the government.

Protests against the new administration have continued, including a student rally in Kraljevo and an ongoing blockade of the Serbian National Television in Belgrade.

