Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet, relying on parliamentary support for specific issues to pass its proposals. Borissov emphasized that the government’s priorities, including the goals for joining the eurozone, advancing the Recovery Plan, and combating corruption, remain unwavering.

He specifically highlighted the significance of these initiatives and expressed gratitude to "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" for refraining from voting against the government. He pointed out the contradictions in opposing the government's eurozone goals while working with parties like "Revival," MECH, and "Greatness." Borissov referred to recent Eurostat data showing that Bulgaria meets the inflation criteria for the eurozone, reinforcing his determination to continue on the path of EU integration.

Borissov also addressed the opposition’s call for a change in government, urging them to explain their stance to foreign partners, including European ambassadors. He mentioned his optimism about attracting foreign investments in the coming months, which would provide the necessary resources to stimulate Bulgaria’s economy. These investments, he noted, would support the implementation of the Recovery Plan, which he claimed had been hindered by previous caretaker governments for four years.