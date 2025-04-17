Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Bulgaria: Second No-Confidence Vote Against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Fails
The second vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government was also unsuccessfu
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet, relying on parliamentary support for specific issues to pass its proposals. Borissov emphasized that the government’s priorities, including the goals for joining the eurozone, advancing the Recovery Plan, and combating corruption, remain unwavering.
He specifically highlighted the significance of these initiatives and expressed gratitude to "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" for refraining from voting against the government. He pointed out the contradictions in opposing the government's eurozone goals while working with parties like "Revival," MECH, and "Greatness." Borissov referred to recent Eurostat data showing that Bulgaria meets the inflation criteria for the eurozone, reinforcing his determination to continue on the path of EU integration.
Borissov also addressed the opposition’s call for a change in government, urging them to explain their stance to foreign partners, including European ambassadors. He mentioned his optimism about attracting foreign investments in the coming months, which would provide the necessary resources to stimulate Bulgaria’s economy. These investments, he noted, would support the implementation of the Recovery Plan, which he claimed had been hindered by previous caretaker governments for four years.
Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s enlargement strategy, particularly with regard to the Western Balkans
Experts have analyzed photos exclusively obtained by The Washington Post, which suggest that the explosions at a UN building in Gaza on March 19, which killed Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov
The political party "Greatness" is planning to submit a new vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet
Bulgaria now has a real opportunity to receive the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of 2025
The second vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government was also unsuccessfu
Donald Trump Jr.'s planned visit to Eastern Europe at the end of April 2025—covering Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase