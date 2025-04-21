Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

Bulgaria's Tourism Struggles to Diversify Beyond Traditional Offerings
In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified, Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.
He explained that the convergence reports, which assess whether Bulgaria meets the criteria for adopting the euro, will be published on June 4. These include assessments by both the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The decision-making process will conclude by July 8, when the Council is expected to issue a final verdict on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone.
According to Metodiev, Bulgaria now meets all the Maastricht criteria, including the requirement for legal harmonization. The country’s national legislation is fully aligned with the legal framework applied in eurozone member states.
Source: BNR
Bulgarians may begin exchanging their lev for euros if the upcoming convergence report
Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone
Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone
Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has stated that Bulgaria is ready to join the eurozone
The international rating agency Fitch has reaffirmed Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating at 'BBB' with a positive outlook
A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro
