Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified, Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

He explained that the convergence reports, which assess whether Bulgaria meets the criteria for adopting the euro, will be published on June 4. These include assessments by both the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The decision-making process will conclude by July 8, when the Council is expected to issue a final verdict on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone.

According to Metodiev, Bulgaria now meets all the Maastricht criteria, including the requirement for legal harmonization. The country’s national legislation is fully aligned with the legal framework applied in eurozone member states.

Source: BNR