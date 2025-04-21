Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

Business » FINANCE | April 18, 2025, Friday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified, Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

He explained that the convergence reports, which assess whether Bulgaria meets the criteria for adopting the euro, will be published on June 4. These include assessments by both the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The decision-making process will conclude by July 8, when the Council is expected to issue a final verdict on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone.

According to Metodiev, Bulgaria now meets all the Maastricht criteria, including the requirement for legal harmonization. The country’s national legislation is fully aligned with the legal framework applied in eurozone member states.

Source: BNR

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, July, June, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Tourism Struggles to Diversify Beyond Traditional Offerings

Bulgaria continues to lag behind neighboring countries in achieving significant growth in its tourism sector

Business » Tourism | April 21, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians' Incomes Rise Sharply, But Spending Follows Close Behind

According to the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute, household incomes and expenses in Bulgaria continued their upward trajectory in 2024

Business | April 21, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Many Bulgarian Companies Freeze Hiring and Investment Amid US Customs Uncertainty

The newly introduced US customs policy is creating both confusion and opportunity for businesses

Business | April 21, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Counterfeit 20-BGN Notes in Early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the 20-BGN banknote has overtaken the 100-BGN note as the most frequently counterfeited denomination in Bulgaria,

Business » Finance | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Mass Layoffs Continue Across Bulgaria in 2025

In the first three months of 2025, 16 companies filed 18 applications for mass layoff

Business | April 20, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

The Global Trade War Does Not Yet Impact Bulgarian Tourism

Despite the global escalation of the trade war, there have been no significant negative trends in Bulgaria’s tourism sector so far

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Should Bulgarians Start Exchanging Their Levs for Euros?

Bulgarians may begin exchanging their lev for euros if the upcoming convergence report

Business » Finance | April 18, 2025, Friday // 19:00

Bulgaria Achieves Inflation Target for Eurozone Entry, EC Set to Deliver Readiness Report Very Soon

Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

State Bank Head: Bulgaria in Strong Position to Join Eurozone Amid Global Uncertainty

Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 14:13

Finance Minister: Bulgaria Is Ready for the Eurozone

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has stated that Bulgaria is ready to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 10:20

Fitch Reaffirms Bulgaria’s Credit Rating, Highlights Eurozone Prospects

The international rating agency Fitch has reaffirmed Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating at 'BBB' with a positive outlook

Business » Finance | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:47

Half of Bulgarians Oppose Eurozone Membership, Survey Finds

A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro

Business » Finance | April 14, 2025, Monday // 11:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria