Bulgaria's Borissov: Eurozone Entry Is My Mission—What Comes Next, Only God Knows

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: Eurozone Entry Is My Mission—What Comes Next, Only God Knows

GERB leader Boyko Borissov reaffirmed his commitment to guiding Bulgaria into the eurozone, stating that nothing would divert him from this goal. Speaking to journalists in parliament, he commented on the upcoming release of the convergence report on June 4, which will determine the country’s readiness to join the eurozone, saying, “What happens after June 4—only the Chief above knows.”

Borissov emphasized that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, though ruling in a minority, will continue its work, with eurozone accession, the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and anti-corruption measures remaining key national priorities. In response to the possibility of a no-confidence vote from the We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition, he urged them to explain their reasoning to Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic allies, European diplomats, and embassies.

The GERB leader also expressed optimism that foreign investors may inject new funds into the Bulgarian economy in the coming months, helping to stabilize the budget.

He acknowledged the government’s fragility, reiterating that he has long warned of its instability. Nonetheless, Borissov stressed that his party remains focused on fulfilling the people's mandate, citing Bulgaria’s recent entry into Schengen and the upcoming potential eurozone accession as evidence of progress. “If the people demand elections, then there will be elections,” he said, while noting that current polling data does not indicate a strong public desire for a new vote.

In response to protests against him and DPS MP Delyan Peevski, Borissov stated that all citizens have the right to express their views, but ultimately, those who win elections are the ones who govern. Drawing a metaphor, he added humorously, “I couldn’t sleep because Arsenal beat Real Madrid like dogs, but I cannot protest against Arsenal. Let them protest if they don’t like us. We’d protest against them too—especially me.

Borissov also dismissed comments made by WCC-DB’s Venko Sabrutev during a morning interview on Nova TV, describing them as neither humorous nor insightful, and implying they reflected concerning thought processes.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Eurozone, GERB

Related Articles:

Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified

Business » Finance | April 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Likely to Hold Early Elections After Eurozone Entry

Political scientist Prof. Svetoslav Malinov predicted that early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria are likely to be held next year,

Politics | April 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

Bulgaria Achieves Inflation Target for Eurozone Entry, EC Set to Deliver Readiness Report Very Soon

Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Bulgaria's Borissov Backs Peevski, Suggests Magnitsky Sanctions May Be Lifted

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has expressed optimism that U.S. sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against Delyan Peevski and Vladislav Goranov may soon be lifted

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Borissov: Bulgaria is Perfect for Defense Industry Investments, Rheinmetall CEO Agrees

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling GERB party, emphasized Bulgaria’s long-standing experience and skilled workforce in the defense sector

Politics » Defense | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Vice President Criticized the Shift in EU Enlargement Strategy

Bulgaria’s Vice President Iliana Yotova has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s enlargement strategy, particularly with regard to the Western Balkans

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:37

Photo Evidence Proves Israeli Tank Killed Bulgarian Aid Worker in Gaza

Experts have analyzed photos exclusively obtained by The Washington Post, which suggest that the explosions at a UN building in Gaza on March 19, which killed Bulgarian aid worker Marin Marinov

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

'Greatness' Party Plans New No-Confidence Vote over Bulgaria's Waste Crisis

The political party "Greatness" is planning to submit a new vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Minister of Innovation: Bulgaria on Track to Receive Second Recovery Plan Payment by End of 2025

Bulgaria now has a real opportunity to receive the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of 2025

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:08

Bulgaria: Second No-Confidence Vote Against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Fails

The second vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government was also unsuccessfu

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Confirms: Zhelyazkov's Government Will Remain as Minority Cabinet

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, confirmed that Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government will continue operating as a minority cabinet

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 14:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria