Bulgaria's Borissov: Eurozone Entry Is My Mission—What Comes Next, Only God Knows

Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone
In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified
GERB leader Boyko Borissov reaffirmed his commitment to guiding Bulgaria into the eurozone, stating that nothing would divert him from this goal. Speaking to journalists in parliament, he commented on the upcoming release of the convergence report on June 4, which will determine the country’s readiness to join the eurozone, saying, “What happens after June 4—only the Chief above knows.”
Borissov emphasized that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, though ruling in a minority, will continue its work, with eurozone accession, the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and anti-corruption measures remaining key national priorities. In response to the possibility of a no-confidence vote from the We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition, he urged them to explain their reasoning to Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic allies, European diplomats, and embassies.
The GERB leader also expressed optimism that foreign investors may inject new funds into the Bulgarian economy in the coming months, helping to stabilize the budget.
He acknowledged the government’s fragility, reiterating that he has long warned of its instability. Nonetheless, Borissov stressed that his party remains focused on fulfilling the people's mandate, citing Bulgaria’s recent entry into Schengen and the upcoming potential eurozone accession as evidence of progress. “If the people demand elections, then there will be elections,” he said, while noting that current polling data does not indicate a strong public desire for a new vote.
In response to protests against him and DPS MP Delyan Peevski, Borissov stated that all citizens have the right to express their views, but ultimately, those who win elections are the ones who govern. Drawing a metaphor, he added humorously, “I couldn’t sleep because Arsenal beat Real Madrid like dogs, but I cannot protest against Arsenal. Let them protest if they don’t like us. We’d protest against them too—especially me.”
Borissov also dismissed comments made by WCC-DB’s Venko Sabrutev during a morning interview on Nova TV, describing them as neither humorous nor insightful, and implying they reflected concerning thought processes.
