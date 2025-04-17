Man Fatally Stabbed During Alcohol-Fueled Dispute in Bulgarian Village

'I'll Cut You and Kill You': Man from Yambol Allegedly Tortured his Girlfriend for Days
A 30-year-old woman from Yambol was severely beaten and held captive for four days by a man she had been dating for only two weeks
A 34-year-old man lost his life after being stabbed during a violent altercation in the village of Kosharitsa, near Nessebar, police announced. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning, with the signal to law enforcement received at around 3:00 a.m.
The crime occurred inside a residence located on Parvi May Street. According to the initial investigation, three individuals were in the home at the time, having consumed a substantial amount of alcohol. A dispute erupted between two of the men, which quickly escalated into violence.
During the altercation, one of the men attacked the 34-year-old victim with a knife, fatally injuring him. After the stabbing, the victim was also struck with a chair, police confirmed. A 14-year-old boy was also present in the house during the incident but was not involved in the conflict.
Authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation. The perpetrator has been identified and formally charged. Multiple forensic and other expert analyses have been ordered as part of the ongoing case.
A major criminal network involved in trafficking and reselling heavily damaged vehicles imported from the United States has been dismantled through a large-scale investigation
A Syrian citizen was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near the Central Hall in Sofia late on Sunday evening
On April 11, 2025, Bulgarian authorities seized 4 kg of cocaine in Sofia during a specialized operation by GDBOP
Bulgaria is set to introduce criminal liability for operating drones without the necessary permits under new amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which have recently been approved by the Council of Ministers
The identities of the two male bodies discovered near Sofia’s "Iliyantsi" district have been confirmed as 63-year-old twins Ivan and Toma Penkovi
A serious criminal case has emerged in Sofia after the body of a man was discovered in a water-filled basement of a municipal apartment building
