Man Fatally Stabbed During Alcohol-Fueled Dispute in Bulgarian Village

A 34-year-old man lost his life after being stabbed during a violent altercation in the village of Kosharitsa, near Nessebar, police announced. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning, with the signal to law enforcement received at around 3:00 a.m.

The crime occurred inside a residence located on Parvi May Street. According to the initial investigation, three individuals were in the home at the time, having consumed a substantial amount of alcohol. A dispute erupted between two of the men, which quickly escalated into violence.

During the altercation, one of the men attacked the 34-year-old victim with a knife, fatally injuring him. After the stabbing, the victim was also struck with a chair, police confirmed. A 14-year-old boy was also present in the house during the incident but was not involved in the conflict.

Authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation. The perpetrator has been identified and formally charged. Multiple forensic and other expert analyses have been ordered as part of the ongoing case.