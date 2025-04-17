Western Balkans' Integration Key to EU Stability, Say Zhelyazkov and Kos

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Western Balkans' Integration Key to EU Stability, Say Zhelyazkov and Kos

The integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union is essential for ensuring peace, prosperity, and safeguarding the region from external influences aiming to destabilize Europe, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized during a meeting in Sofia with European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, BGNES reported.

Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s strong and consistent support for the European future of each country in the Western Balkans. This support, he clarified, is based on an individual approach that takes into account the progress each country has made toward meeting EU standards and reform requirements.

He stressed that commitment to reforms must be mutual and grounded in principles such as transparency, predictability, and open dialogue. According to the Prime Minister, the process of EU integration is not merely a political judgment but a strategic decision vital to the stability and competitiveness of both the region and the Union as a whole. The Western Balkans’ accession would significantly strengthen and enhance the resilience of the EU, he noted.

Zhelyazkov also welcomed Commissioner Kos’s visit to Sofia, describing it as a signal of mutual trust and a shared intention to reinvigorate efforts toward European integration. He underlined that without the inclusion of the Western Balkans, the European project would remain incomplete.

Commissioner Marta Kos echoed these sentiments, stating that the path toward EU membership brings with it long-term stability and security for the Western Balkans. She called on political leaders in the region to move beyond past grievances and to focus on the reforms necessary for EU accession. According to her, sustained commitment to these reforms is worthwhile and will require strong leadership and a forward-looking perspective.

Kos further highlighted the wide-ranging benefits of EU membership for Bulgaria’s neighboring countries, including increased trade, business opportunities, and improved infrastructure and connectivity. These developments, she said, would contribute positively to the entire region.

During their joint statement from the Council of Ministers building, Kos also disclosed that she and Prime Minister Zhelyazkov had discussed the European Commission’s upcoming strategy for the Black Sea region. This new plan will focus on enhancing regional cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and energy infrastructure, and aims to strengthen links with countries like Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

She stressed that the Black Sea is of critical importance for Europe's overall security and development, and emphasized that Bulgaria plays a central role in shaping this new strategic vision. It is essential that Bulgaria remains actively engaged in the formation of the EU’s Black Sea policy, Kos concluded.

Finally, she also acknowledged the significance of Bulgaria’s expected accession to the eurozone, underscoring its role in further strengthening the country’s integration into European economic structures.

