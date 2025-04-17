The Russian government has initiated its most extensive conscription campaign in over a decade, summoning 160,000 young men for military service under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. This figure surpasses last year’s draft of 150,000 and marks the largest call-up since 2010. While conscription is a regular occurrence every six months in Russia, the current campaign has generated significant concern both domestically and internationally.

Reports from Moscow suggest increased enforcement efforts. In one incident, law enforcement abruptly interrupted a gym session in search of draft-eligible men. Human rights groups have raised alarms over potential coercion of conscripts to sign voluntary military contracts, which would allow for their immediate deployment to Ukraine. Ivan Chuvilyaev, a representative of the NGO “Idite lesom,” warned that authorities might soon begin restricting access to services such as bank loans, business operations, or international travel for those who evade the draft.

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Russian parliament has tightened legislation surrounding conscription. New procedures now permit military contracts to be offered at recruitment centers, and in some instances, they are reportedly signed by commanders on behalf of the draftees. Previously, recruits were granted a three-month training period before being eligible to sign such agreements. Analysts now argue that these practices amount to de facto mobilization under the guise of conscription.

The timing of this draft aligns with Ukrainian intelligence reports indicating that Russia is preparing for a new large-scale offensive in the spring. The terrain is expected to become more conducive to movement and operations. Analyst Dmitry Oreshkin, speaking from Riga, noted that the human cost of the conflict is immense — with at least 200,000 Russian troops dead and over 500,000 injured — necessitating a replenishment of military ranks. Although conscripts are officially barred from frontline deployment unless they volunteer, this distinction appears to be increasingly disregarded.

Official surveys continue to show that roughly 80% of Russians support the military’s actions. However, with anti-war expression punishable by up to seven years in prison, the authenticity of such public sentiment is questionable. The Kremlin’s international partners — including those advocating for a ceasefire — will be closely monitoring the implications of Russia’s latest conscription campaign, especially as it unfolds quietly in civilian spaces like gyms across the country.