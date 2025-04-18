Up to 30% Output Drop Expected by Bulgarian Exporters Over Trump Tariffs

Business | April 18, 2025, Friday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Up to 30% Output Drop Expected by Bulgarian Exporters Over Trump Tariffs

A recent survey by the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association shows that many Bulgarian companies anticipate a decline in production due to the new tariffs on imports announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Although half of the 620 surveyed firms believe the tariffs will not directly affect their operations, a significant number foresee challenges ahead.

About one-third of respondents expect a negative impact from the 20% tariffs, while 10% anticipate difficulties stemming from the 25% tariffs targeting cars, auto parts, steel, aluminium, and related products. The companies surveyed represent various sectors of the Bulgarian economy.

Roughly 150 businesses reported being affected due to their involvement in supply chains linked to the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria. These supply routes include Bulgarian-made textile goods, auto components, and equipment such as stationary lifting machines. These goods are typically exported onward from the EU to the United States.

In terms of direct exposure, around 120 Bulgarian companies export products such as cosmetics, hydraulic cylinders, and knitwear to the U.S. directly. Of all respondents, 180 employers predicted a decline in output due to the tariffs. Half of these expect a production drop of no more than 5%, while the other half fear that reductions could reach as much as 30%.

