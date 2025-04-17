Three Killed, Including Child, in Russian Drone Strike on Dnipro

A large-scale Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the night of April 16 has left three people dead, including a child, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The attack caused widespread damage and ignited several fires across the city.

Initial reports confirmed that 28 people were injured in the strike, including four children. As rescue operations continued, the number of injured rose to 30. Local authorities stated that residential buildings, student dormitories, an educational institution, a food plant, and several vehicles sustained damage. Firefighters managed to extinguish all fires caused by the drone strikes.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed the deaths, saying that among the victims were a young girl and an elderly woman. Five children were among the injured, including a nine-month-old baby, a six-year-old, and an 11-year-old. One child died as a result of the attack.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that those injured are receiving medical treatment across various hospitals in the city. Sixteen of the wounded remain under medical supervision, and one person is in critical condition. The mayor also noted that a Shahed drone nearly struck the Dnipro city hall.

The drone assault on Dnipro comes just days after a devastating Russian attack on Sumy on April 13, which killed at least 34 people and injured 117. The international community, including European leaders, strongly condemned that strike, describing it as “heartbreaking” and “appalling.”

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire continue with limited progress. The United States has facilitated separate talks with Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia, aiming to establish a truce. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier in April that Kyiv supports a full 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S., but Moscow has so far rejected the offer.

Russian authorities have reportedly insisted on broad and uncompromising conditions during negotiations, showing little willingness to end hostilities. President Zelensky noted that Russia refuses to halt attacks, including missile strikes launched from the Black Sea, as part of its ongoing military campaign.