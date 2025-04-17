Israel: Gaza Annexation Part of Military Strategy

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has stated that the Israeli army’s presence in Gaza is part of a broader military strategy, with plans to maintain a long-term presence in established security zones not only in Gaza but also in Lebanon and Syria. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Katz emphasized that the continued restriction of humanitarian aid to Gaza is a deliberate tactic intended to pressure Hamas into surrendering.

Katz reaffirmed that Israel’s policy is to prevent humanitarian supplies from entering the enclave, describing the blockade as a strategic tool aimed at weakening Hamas. The Defence Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing military operations and renewed hostilities in the region.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Thursday that 3,696 Palestinian children have been newly diagnosed with acute malnutrition—a significant rise from 2,027 recorded in February. OCHA attributed the worsening conditions to the prolonged blockade, which has now entered its seventh week, severely limiting the entry of food and essential supplies.

OCHA highlighted that consumption of vital food groups—such as meat, poultry, dairy, fruits, and vegetables—remains at critically low levels. The agency also raised serious concerns about the scarcity of clean water in Gaza, describing it as a “severe survival crisis” with major implications for public health and overall protection.

As ceasefire talks continue, Adam Boehler, the US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, stated in an interview with Al Jazeera that no truce will be possible until all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are released. He stressed that this is a fundamental, non-negotiable condition for any future ceasefire agreement.

The United Nations further noted that approximately 500,000 people in Gaza have been newly displaced or forced to move again since Israel resumed its military offensive following the breakdown of a ceasefire on March 18. The ongoing conflict and blockade continue to drive humanitarian conditions to critical levels.