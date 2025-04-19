Holy Thursday: The Last Supper and the Beginning of Christ’s Passion

On April 17, Orthodox Christians observe Holy Thursday, a solemn day in the Holy Week commemorating key moments from the final hours of Jesus Christ’s earthly life. The Church marks four events on this day: the washing of the feet of the Apostles by Christ, the Last Supper and the institution of the Holy Eucharist, His prayer to God the Father in Gethsemane, and the betrayal by Judas.

Patriarch Neophyte of Bulgaria will celebrate the Basilian Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Cathedral “St. Alexander Nevsky.” Following the service, the consecration of the Holy Chrism will begin at 10:30 a.m. A litany will carry the sanctified Chrism to the Holy Synod building for safekeeping. At 6:00 p.m., the Patriarch will again lead a service at the cathedral—the Sequence of the Twelve Gospels, which includes the Exaltation of the Cross of Christ.

Holy Thursday recalls the final moments before Christ’s arrest. In Jerusalem, He celebrated Passover with His disciples in the home of a local man—identified by some Church Fathers, including St. Athanasius, as Zebedee, the father of James and John. Before the meal, Christ washed His disciples' feet, demonstrating humility. During the meal, He took bread, blessed it, broke it, and offered it to His disciples, saying, “Take, eat—this is My body.” He then gave them a cup of wine, saying, “Drink from it, all of you, for this is My blood... for the forgiveness of sins.” With these words, Christ established the Holy Sacrament of the Eucharist, which has been preserved in Orthodox liturgical tradition ever since.

After the Supper, Jesus urged His disciples to love one another and not seek superiority. They went together to the Mount of Olives, where Jesus often prayed. In the Garden of Gethsemane, He asked Peter, James, and John to stay awake and pray while He withdrew and fell to the ground, praying: “My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as You will.” Overcome with anguish, Christ prayed three times, His sweat falling like drops of blood.

Judas soon arrived with soldiers and servants of the high priest, greeting Jesus with a kiss—“Rejoice, Master!”—before the arrest. Jesus was first taken to the high priest Annas and then to Caiaphas. The events that began that night would culminate in the Passion of Christ.

The morning liturgical service includes Matins, during which the troparion “When the glorious disciples…” is sung. The Gospel of Luke 22:1-39 and Psalm 50 are read, followed by an eight-song canon with interspersed troparia. Before the conclusion of the service, a passage from the Prophet Jeremiah (11:18–23; 12:1–5, 9–11, 14–15) is read. On this day, the Church also performs the Basilian Liturgy, during which dry Holy Communion is prepared for distribution throughout the year, ensuring the faithful may receive the Eucharist even in urgent or life-threatening situations.

According to long-standing tradition, the Great Oil Blessing is also performed after the Divine Liturgy. In the evening, the Sequence of the Passion of Christ begins, serving as the liturgical prelude to Good Friday. This service includes the reading of the Twelve Gospels—twelve passages recounting Christ’s suffering. Worshippers are invited to reflect on the price of sin and ask themselves whether they, too, crucify Christ through their actions.

The Twelve Gospels are integrated into the Matins, beginning with the troparion “When the glorious disciples…” and followed by the first Gospel reading. Before each Gospel, the hymn “Glory to Your Passion, O Lord” is sung; afterward, “Glory to Your Long-suffering, O Lord” is chanted. Antiphons and sessalia between the first six Gospels reflect on Judas’ betrayal, Peter’s denial, the Jews’ ingratitude, and the confession of the thief. After the fifth Gospel, the fifteenth antiphon “Today they hang on a tree…” is sung, during which the Crucifix is solemnly carried from the altar and placed at the center of the church for veneration.

Subsequent readings include the Beatitudes with related hymns, the 50th Psalm, and the remaining Gospel passages. The canon continues with selected songs and ends with the stichera and the final troparion: “You have redeemed us from oaths, the lawful one…”

On this date, the Church also honors the memory of Saint Simeon, Bishop of Persia, and Saint Acacius, Bishop of Melitina.

This edition of the “Church Calendar” is prepared by the Radio Bulgaria team, with editorial assistance from Alexandra Karamihaleva, editor-in-chief of “Church Gazette.”