Bulgaria Achieves Inflation Target for Eurozone Entry, EC Set to Deliver Readiness Report Very Soon

Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone, according to data from Eurostat. The statistics, which cover the dynamics of consumer prices in both the EU and the euro area, show that inflation in Bulgaria continued to align with the Maastricht criteria in March.

In the third month of 2025, the average annual inflation rate in Bulgaria stood at 2.7%, calculated using the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the period from April 2024 to March 2025. This is in line with the reference value for the euro area, which is set at 2.7%. This value is derived from the average inflation rates of the three best-performing countries—Ireland (1.2%), Finland (1.2%), and Italy (1.3%)—plus an additional 1.5 percentage points.

Bulgaria first met the criterion last month when its inflation rate was 2.6%, matching the reference value of 2.7%. Previously, in January, Bulgaria had been 0.7% below the target, but after sending a formal request to the European Commission and European Central Bank for extraordinary convergence reports, the country has now fulfilled the requirement.

The European Commission is currently preparing an extraordinary report on Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro, which is expected to be released in early summer. This update comes in response to a question from a press conference spokesperson, who confirmed that Bulgaria is continuing its preparations for the eurozone.

Last year, a report indicated that three of the four key criteria for euro adoption had already been met. In February 2025, Bulgaria formally requested an extraordinary convergence report, and the European Commission is set to present it in the coming months.

The Bulgarian government anticipates the completion of both the European Commission’s and European Central Bank’s assessments by May or June. If these reports are favorable and the necessary support from EU member states is secured, Bulgaria is on track to introduce the euro as early as next year.