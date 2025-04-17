Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny April 17 with Light Winds and Mild Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny April 17 with Light Winds and Mild Temperatures @Pexels

On April 17, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the afternoon over the western mountainous regions. There is little chance of rainfall. Light to moderate east-southeasterly winds will prevail. Temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C in the morning, with highs reaching 21°C to 26°C during the day. In Sofia, temperatures will vary between 10°C and 21°C.

Along the Coast: Expect predominantly sunny conditions with moderate east-southeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C, and the seawater temperature will be between 9°C and 10°C.

In the Mountains: The weather will be mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon over western mountain areas, though rainfall is unlikely. Strong southerly winds will be felt, and temperatures will reach approximately 18°C at 1,200 meters and around 12°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

What’s Behind Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit to Bulgaria?

Donald Trump Jr.'s planned visit to Eastern Europe at the end of April 2025—covering Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Finalize Railway Tunnel Agreement for Corridor 8

For more than three months, Bulgaria has been awaiting a response from the Republic of North Macedonia regarding the draft agreement for the construction of a railway tunnel

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:33

Bulgaria Achieves Inflation Target for Eurozone Entry, EC Set to Deliver Readiness Report Very Soon

Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Bulgaria's National Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Receives Global Acclaim and Recognition from Renowned Architect

The national pavilion of Bulgaria has captured the attention of visitors to EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Business | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:27

Borissov: Bulgaria is Perfect for Defense Industry Investments, Rheinmetall CEO Agrees

Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling GERB party, emphasized Bulgaria’s long-standing experience and skilled workforce in the defense sector

Politics » Defense | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

The weather on Tuesday, April 16, will be predominantly sunny across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Cool and Cloudy Conditions Forecast for April 15, Rain in the West

The weather across Bulgaria on April 15 will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | April 14, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Clouds and Rain Across Bulgaria: Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C on April 14

Across most of the country, the weather will be predominantly cloudy with scattered rain showers expected throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Showers Followed by Sunshine and Warmer Days

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with widespread rainfall expected across much of the country, particularly in the central regions

Society » Environment | April 11, 2025, Friday // 17:28

Heavy Snow and Wind Cause Widespread Outages and Road Disruptions in Northeastern Bulgaria

Severe weather conditions, including snowfall and strong winds, have led to widespread power outages in Northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 11, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Clouds and Cooler Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for April 11

The weather across Bulgaria on April 11 is expected to start mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 17:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria