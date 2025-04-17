Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny April 17 with Light Winds and Mild Temperatures

On April 17, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds expected to develop in the afternoon over the western mountainous regions. There is little chance of rainfall. Light to moderate east-southeasterly winds will prevail. Temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C in the morning, with highs reaching 21°C to 26°C during the day. In Sofia, temperatures will vary between 10°C and 21°C.

Along the Coast: Expect predominantly sunny conditions with moderate east-southeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C, and the seawater temperature will be between 9°C and 10°C.

In the Mountains: The weather will be mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon over western mountain areas, though rainfall is unlikely. Strong southerly winds will be felt, and temperatures will reach approximately 18°C at 1,200 meters and around 12°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)