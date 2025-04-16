Bulgaria: Second Vote of No Confidence in Zhelyazkov Government Scheduled for Maundy Thursday

The debates regarding the second vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government have concluded, and the vote will take place tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. The motion was initiated by the MECH parliamentary group, supported by the Revival and Greatness parties. The core reason for the vote is the government’s failure to effectively combat corruption.

The discussions in the National Assembly focused on the government's shortcomings in its anti-corruption efforts. Radostin Vassilev, leader of MECH, emphasized that the government's continued appointments of key regulators, backed by the parliamentary majority, including Delyan Peevski’s "New Beginning," perpetuate a model of corruption. He criticized the absence of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition from the debate and accused them of being complicit in the government’s actions.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of WCC-DB, defended his group’s stance, explaining that while they acknowledged the government’s failures in tackling corruption, they had made two key priorities: fighting corruption and ensuring Bulgaria's integration into the heart of Europe. Petkov further stated that his group would wait two months for a more strategic opportunity to push for a no-confidence vote, with their focus on securing a date for Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone.

The political landscape shifted when the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS-Dogan" group, which had previously withdrawn support for the government, announced they would vote in favor of the no-confidence motion. Deputy Husni Adem explained their decision, asserting that political actions should prioritize society’s interests over those of oligarchs. He emphasized that failure to act against the current government would amount to complicity in corruption.

In response, GERB leader Boyko Borissov reflected on the commitments his party had made to the DPS-Dogan in exchange for their support, stressing that they had adhered to their promises, including the allocation of committee chairmanships. He dismissed accusations of corruption within GERB, asserting that his party had followed through with all agreements despite internal challenges.

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, remained confident in the stability of the government, stressing that his party would continue to support the cabinet. Peevski emphasized that the government's main responsibility was to address the needs of the people, and that as long as the cabinet fulfilled its duties, it would retain support.

Pavela Mitova from TISP, reflecting on the debate, expressed concern over the chaotic nature of the discussions, noting that much of the debate seemed to center around internal conflicts within the opposition, particularly regarding some of the same issues they had criticized the government for.