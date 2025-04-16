Bulgaria's National Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Receives Global Acclaim and Recognition from Renowned Architect

The national pavilion of Bulgaria has captured the attention of visitors to EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan. In just three days, over 3,700 people visited the Bulgarian pavilion at the World Expo.

From the very first day, when it was opened with a solemn ceremony, the Bulgarian pavilion has enjoyed exceptional interest and queues of people have been forming in front of the pavilion, immersing themselves in an experience where past, present and future intertwine through a unique digital experience.

Bulgaria has also received high recognition from the world-renowned architect Sou Fujimoto, who posted a photo of the Bulgarian pavilion on social media and wrote “Simple and beautiful”. So far, over 105,000 people have seen the post with the Bulgarian pavilion, with the comments and followers of the world-renowned architect giving their positive assessments.





*(Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)

“The interest in our pavilion is unabated. In the first few days, we reached maximum capacity and received exceptional feedback. One of the most memorable moments was the visit of the world-renowned architect Sou Fujimoto, who is the architect of the 'Great Ring' of EXPO 2025, who described our national pavilion as 'clean and beautiful', which is a true compliment, reflecting the aesthetic essence of Japanese culture,” commented Dr. Boyko Takov from Osaka.

Arch. Fujimoto designed the “Great Ring”, the symbol of EXPO 2025. This is a large-scale wooden structure, which has a total length of 2 km, reaches a height of 20 meters, and for which 70% of wood from Japan and 30% of imports were used. The “Great Ring” serves as the main route for visitors to move around the EXPO 2025 sites. The Bulgarian pavilion is positioned next to one of the main entrances, which received a well-deserved assessment from the architect of the symbol of the World Expo.



*Photo: Official EXPO 2025 website

The wooden structure was built using traditional “nuki” joints – a technique often used in the construction of Japanese shrines and temples, according to the EXPO 2025 website. The night shots of the “Great Ring” are particularly impressive, when the entire EXPO is illuminated. The “Great Ring” is also recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Largest Wooden Architectural Structure”, and information about this is also available on the official EXPO 2025 website – HERE!

In addition to the positive assessment of the architect, Fujimoto, visitors to the Bulgarian pavilion also shared that they were impressed by the exterior design, the interior, as well as the interactive part – a 360-degree space where Bulgaria presents its history, culture, scientific achievements, but at the same time reveals its innovative face, inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit and vision for the future.

The exterior design of the Bulgarian pavilion was the work of Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd., architect Hiroto Kobayashi and his team from Kobayashi and Maki Design Workshop, and the interior design was entrusted to the Bulgarian conceptual team – arch. Maria Gospodinova, a proven architect with international experience, Iskren Krastev – an entrepreneur, an expert in building ecosystems and MP-STUDIO – one of the pioneers in the field of light art in Europe, creators and organizers of the LUNAR Festival of Lights. During EXPO 2025, there is also interest in Bulgaria's mascot - Lacto-Chan, which is especially attractive to the youngest visitors to the world event - children.



*Photo: Ivan Lazarov, BTA special envoy in Osaka

Over 160 countries and organizations are participating in the World Expo. EXPO 2025 in Osaka will last until October 13, and is expected to welcome over 28 million visitors from all over the world.