Bulgaria's Borissov Backs Peevski, Suggests Magnitsky Sanctions May Be Lifted

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has expressed optimism that U.S. sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against Delyan Peevski and Vladislav Goranov may soon be lifted. Speaking in parliament, Borissov argued that the sanctions were not imposed for corruption (ed. note: there were), suggesting instead that they stemmed from "denunciations" and even pointed to a Politico article as a possible trigger for Peevski’s case. He compared the situation to that of Hungarian official Antal Rogan, whose sanctions were recently removed by the U.S.

Borissov claimed the process to lift the sanctions was underway and indicated that he had personally asked about it. He reiterated his support for Goranov, stating that no incriminating evidence existed against him within the intelligence services. Despite increasing cooperation between GERB and Peevski’s New Beginning (Peevski's DPS faction after the split with Ahmed Dogan), Borissov denied that a formal coalition was necessary or forthcoming.

The timing of Borissov’s comments coincides with Peevski’s public expression of long-term support for the government, following the decision by Ahmed Dogan’s DPS faction to withdraw its backing. Borissov acknowledged that the departure of DPS-Dogan complicates governance, but emphasized the importance of maintaining political stability to achieve key goals, such as Eurozone accession and implementing the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Borissov also praised “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) for not supporting the recent no-confidence motion initiated by MECH, Revival, and Greatness parties, thanking them for acting in the national interest. He noted that the country is entering critical months, with growing investments in the military-industrial sector and broader regional developments in the Balkans offering opportunities for Bulgaria, provided political stability is maintained.

Commenting on the fallout with DPS-Dogan, Borissov maintained that GERB had fulfilled its commitments, including support for key committee appointments and the defense of parliamentary immunities for DPS figures like Ceyhan Ibryamov and Mario Rangelov. He dismissed accusations about GERB’s alleged privileges, asserting that he leads a modest life and warning that the party would continue to protect immunities unless clear lines were crossed.

In response to criticism of potential Russian influence, Borissov insisted that a Eurozone member state like Bulgaria could not fall under such influence. His remarks followed WCC-DB’s accusations that a pro-Russian majority exists in parliament, citing the government’s decision not to proceed with the sale of Russian-made Belene NPP reactors. Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov of BSP recently confirmed that an agreement with GERB had been reached to retain the reactors.

Borissov further elaborated that the two unused reactors—originally meant for the cancelled Belene nuclear plant and recently offered to Ukraine—could be repurposed within Bulgaria, potentially with the involvement of American company Westinghouse. However, he provided no specific details on how this cooperation might be realized.

He also highlighted a recent development from his visit to Germany, revealing that Rheinmetall is preparing to build a €420 million gunpowder plant in Bulgaria. Borissov described it as a highly detailed investment proposal, with a 51% ownership stake for the German defense firm and 49% for Bulgaria. The plan reportedly outlines comprehensive infrastructure and safety requirements and is expected to be completed within two years.

Borissov doubled down on his claim that Peevski and Goranov were unjustly sanctioned, reiterating that their cases may be revisited similarly to Hungary’s. He framed his support as a defense of justice rather than personal loyalty, and claimed the truth would ultimately emerge.

However, Borissov’s assertion that Peevski was not sanctioned for corruption contradicts official U.S. and UK positions. On June 2, 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Peevski, Goranov, and businessman Vasil Bozhkov, citing corruption. The announcement described the move as the most extensive action taken under the Global Magnitsky Act to date. Two years later, in October 2023, the UK followed suit, also citing corruption-related offenses.

Asked whether GERB would form a coalition with Peevski if the sanctions were lifted, Borissov again said it was unnecessary. Still, he admitted the government currently relies on New Beginning’s support and suggested that outreach to other parliamentary groups was not part of GERB’s strategy. He stressed that GERB's main goal is to hold together the ruling coalition and press ahead with critical national priorities.