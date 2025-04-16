Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine

Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine

Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities, Danish TV channel TV 2 reported, citing Major General Peter Boysen, Commander of the Danish Ground Forces. The decision aims to deepen Denmark’s understanding of modern warfare tactics, particularly drone operations, based on Ukraine’s extensive frontline experience over the past three years.

According to Boysen, several unarmed teams from different Danish military regiments will be deployed to Ukraine, where they will observe and learn from Ukrainian troops. The Danish military leadership is especially interested in Ukraine’s use of advanced attack drones, a technology that has rapidly evolved during the ongoing conflict. Boysen emphasized that in his four-decade military career, he had never witnessed developments in warfare progressing as fast as they are now.

The training initiative stems from insights Boysen gained during two recent visits to Ukraine. His observations prompted him to advocate for sending more Danish personnel to experience Ukraine’s methods firsthand. The training missions are expected to last between one and two weeks and could begin as early as the summer. The number of sessions and participants is still under consideration, but both instructors and soldiers are expected to be involved.

Boysen stressed that the Danish soldiers would not be engaged in combat but would be stationed far from active battle zones. Likely training locations include cities in western Ukraine such as Lviv, where safety measures like missile warning systems and shelters are in place. “They are going to gain experience, not to fight,” he said, adding that their deployment follows an invitation from his Ukrainian counterpart.

The announcement has provoked criticism from the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen. Ambassador Vladimir Barbin warned that the move would further entangle Denmark in the conflict and could lead to a dangerous escalation. However, Boysen dismissed these concerns, reiterating the non-combat nature of the mission and the precautions taken to ensure the safety of the personnel.

This step comes amid Denmark’s broader support for Ukraine. In March, Denmark committed €130 million in guarantees for national companies willing to invest in Ukraine’s defence sector. More recently, Denmark, as part of the international drone coalition, contributed €20 million toward acquiring tactical ISR drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

