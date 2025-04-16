Mayor of Sofia Neighborhood Defends Demolitions, Says Illegal Roma Structures Were a Threat to Public Safety

Residents affected by the recent demolition of illegal structures in Sofia’s "Zaharna Fabrika" neighborhood staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the Ilinden district administration building, claiming they had not been offered any form of shelter. However, district mayor Emil Branchevski refuted those claims, stating that housing had indeed been arranged within Ilinden and that many individuals had already been accommodated.

According to Branchevski, the district acted in accordance with a long-standing municipal order—Order No. RA-20-89/31.10.2016—which mandates the removal of illegally constructed buildings on public land. He stressed that the targeted structures were unsafe due to extensive wear, posed a serious risk to the health and safety of occupants, and could neither be repaired nor reinforced. The order deems their removal essential to prevent potential harm.

Branchevski also expressed gratitude to local law enforcement, including the Sofia Regional Police Directorate and the Third District Police Department, for their support and coordination in safely carrying out the operation.

The mayor clarified that six families had been housed in municipal apartments within Ilinden, while nine individuals were taken in by the Temporary Accommodation Center in Zaharna Fabrika. Additionally, one family was placed in a child protection facility, two individuals were admitted to healthcare institutions, and several elderly people were provided space in specialized care homes. He noted that all accommodations were offered within the district, and none of those affected were relocated elsewhere in Sofia.

Some residents reportedly declined the housing options provided, even doing so publicly on national television. Others requested assistance in securing free-market rental housing, which the district administration agreed to help facilitate.

Meanwhile, officials from neighboring Kremikovtsi and Lyulin districts stated they would not accept the displaced Roma community members on their territories. The controversy intensified after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued interim measures against the demolition at the request of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee. However, Branchevski revealed that many of the individuals involved in the court complaint had no official address registration in Zaharna Fabrika, casting doubt on the legitimacy of their claims.

Although the municipal order does not obligate the regional administration to provide housing for residents of illegal buildings, Branchevski said the administration chose to act with “responsibility and humanity.” He acknowledged the topic’s social sensitivity but emphasized the need to uphold the law when public safety is concerned.

In closing, Branchevski called on institutions and media outlets to maintain objectivity and avoid politicizing the issue, which he described as a matter of public interest and safety.

