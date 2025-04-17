Borissov: Bulgaria is Perfect for Defense Industry Investments, Rheinmetall CEO Agrees

Politics » DEFENSE | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:40
Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and current leader of the ruling GERB party, emphasized Bulgaria’s long-standing experience and skilled workforce in the defense sector during a meeting with Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, in Dortmund. The discussion focused on potential investments and collaboration opportunities for Bulgaria's defense industry.

Borissov described Bulgaria as an ideal location for defense industry investments, noting Germany’s strategic partnership with Bulgaria, which recognizes the country's advantages. Both leaders agreed on the importance of integrating modern technologies into Bulgaria's established ammunition production capabilities to ensure the country's competitiveness in the defense market.

The meeting also featured Nathanael Liminski, Minister of Federal and European Affairs, International Relations, and Media of North Rhine-Westphalia, who participated in the discussions about future partnerships between Rheinmetall and Bulgaria.

