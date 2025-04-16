Mobilisation Extended! Ukraine Prepares for a Tough Summer Ahead

World » UKRAINE | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:10
Bulgaria: Mobilisation Extended! Ukraine Prepares for a Tough Summer Ahead

The Ukrainian parliament has approved an extension of martial law and mobilization in the country until 6 August 2025. This marks the 15th such decision since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The move was announced by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak via Telegram, who confirmed that draft law No. 13172—prolonging martial law for another 90 days—was supported by 357 MPs, with just one voting against. A separate vote on draft law No. 13173, extending mobilization for the same period, received 346 votes in favour, one against, and one abstention.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted both proposals to the Verkhovna Rada to ensure continued legal grounds for the measures amid ongoing wartime conditions.

Before the vote, Oleksii Honcharenko of the European Solidarity party announced his intention to oppose the extension, prompting a strong response from Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, mobilisation, martial law

Related Articles:

Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine

Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities,

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:03

Trump's Team Sees Economic Partnership as Key to Ending Russia-Ukraine War

The United States has suggested that a potential economic partnership with Russia could serve as an incentive for the Kremlin to end its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

Bulgaria Halts Sale of Nuclear Reactors to Ukraine Over Energy Security Concerns

The two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant will not be sold to Ukraine

Business » Energy | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:53

Trump’s Envoy Witkoff Says Ukraine Peace Hinges on “Five Territories” After Talks With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:28

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A massive drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday resulted in the death of one civilian and left nine others injured

World » Russia | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Nearly 60% of Hungarians Back Ukraine's EU Membership

A recent poll conducted by Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, indicates that nearly 60% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine

Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities,

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:03

Trump's Team Sees Economic Partnership as Key to Ending Russia-Ukraine War

The United States has suggested that a potential economic partnership with Russia could serve as an incentive for the Kremlin to end its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

Trump’s Envoy Witkoff Says Ukraine Peace Hinges on “Five Territories” After Talks With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:28

Nearly 60% of Hungarians Back Ukraine's EU Membership

A recent poll conducted by Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, indicates that nearly 60% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:39

Trump Calls Sumy Massacre a 'Terrible Mistake', Zelensky Invites Him to Visit Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump described the recent Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy as “terrible,” adding that he had been informed it was a mistake

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 09:13

Carnage in Sumy, Ukraine: Russian Missiles Kill 34, Including Children, on Palm Sunday

On the morning of 13 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy, resulting in one of the deadliest strikes on the city since the start of the war

World » Ukraine | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria