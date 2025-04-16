Mobilisation Extended! Ukraine Prepares for a Tough Summer Ahead

Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine
Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities,
The Ukrainian parliament has approved an extension of martial law and mobilization in the country until 6 August 2025. This marks the 15th such decision since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
The move was announced by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak via Telegram, who confirmed that draft law No. 13172—prolonging martial law for another 90 days—was supported by 357 MPs, with just one voting against. A separate vote on draft law No. 13173, extending mobilization for the same period, received 346 votes in favour, one against, and one abstention.
President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted both proposals to the Verkhovna Rada to ensure continued legal grounds for the measures amid ongoing wartime conditions.
Before the vote, Oleksii Honcharenko of the European Solidarity party announced his intention to oppose the extension, prompting a strong response from Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.
