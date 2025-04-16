Go to Moscow, Lose the EU: Brussels Issues Stark Ultimatum to Serbia's Vucic

The European Union has warned Serbia that President Aleksandar Vucic’s possible attendance at Russia’s Victory Day parade next month could jeopardize the country's EU accession process, reported Serbian broadcaster N1.

Concerns emerged after Russian state media reported that Vucic might attend the May 9 parade in Moscow, and that Serbia would also contribute troops and military equipment to the event. In response, several EU officials stated that such participation would contradict the values expected of a candidate country, particularly given Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas confirmed that the issue was discussed during a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers. She noted that multiple member states voiced opposition to candidate countries joining any celebrations in Moscow. “Such participation would not be welcomed,” she said, as quoted by Index, highlighting the EU's unified stance against Russian aggression.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the EU's warning, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova labeling it as “Euro-Nazism.” She claimed the pressure on Serbia echoed historical instances of fascists trying to strip people of their identity, writing on Telegram that 80 years ago, “fascists similarly forced those they considered ‘second-class citizens’ to renounce their homeland, people and religion.”

Serbia has traditionally maintained strong ties with both the EU and Russia. It submitted its EU membership application in 2009 and gained candidate status in 2012. However, its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine has slowed accession talks. Russia's economic influence remains strong, particularly through its majority ownership of Serbia’s only oil refinery.

Slovakia, another country with historically close ties to Moscow, has also been invited to the parade. Prime Minister Robert Fico has indicated he may attend, making him one of the few EU leaders to maintain direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, widely considered Putin’s closest ally within the EU, has reportedly declined to participate in the event.

Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine, stating that she had encouraged all EU representatives and member states to visit Kyiv regularly to demonstrate solidarity.