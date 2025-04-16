China Pushes Back on US Tariffs, Urges Clarity on 245% Rate

China has responded to the United States’ announcement of increased tariffs, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating that the specific tax rate figures should be confirmed with the US side. His comments came during a regular press briefing, where he reiterated Beijing’s longstanding position on the trade dispute, emphasizing that the tariff conflict was initiated by the United States. He said China’s countermeasures aim to defend its lawful interests and uphold international fairness, calling its actions “reasonable and legal.”

Lin stressed that there are no winners in a tariff or trade war. While China does not seek such conflicts, he said, it is also unafraid of them. He reaffirmed China's commitment to cooperation and open global trade, stating the country prefers “joining hands over throwing punches, removing barriers instead of erecting walls, and enhancing connectivity over decoupling.” Lin also noted that China remains a valuable market and source of opportunities for all countries.

His remarks followed a White House fact sheet which reported that, due to retaliatory actions by China, US-bound imports from the country are now subject to tariffs of up to 245%, a sharp increase from the previously applied 145%. The Biden administration initially imposed the sanctions, but President Donald Trump has since revived and expanded the policy framework under his second term.

Earlier this month, Trump enacted reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries with which the US maintains a trade deficit. The measure was later paused for 90 days to allow for negotiations, which have already been initiated by more than 75 countries. However, the White House noted that China chose to retaliate instead, so the elevated tariffs on Chinese goods remain in effect. A baseline 10% tariff is currently applied to all US imports, while individualized higher tariffs are paused pending ongoing trade talks—except in China’s case.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed questions regarding China during a recent briefing. When asked whether Trump would consider reducing tariffs to facilitate a deal on TikTok, she reaffirmed that the President’s stance on China remains firm. She relayed a direct message from Trump, saying, “The ball is in China’s court,” adding that Beijing must make a deal with the US, not the other way around. According to Leavitt, China, like many countries, wants access to the American consumer and economy, and it must act accordingly.

President Trump has introduced a “Fair and Reciprocal Plan” intended to equalize trade conditions by matching the tariffs imposed by other nations. This policy shift has triggered significant turbulence in global financial markets, causing declines in equity indices across Asia and Europe. Investors remain concerned about the potential inflationary effects and the broader economic implications of ongoing trade tensions. Trump has consistently emphasized tariff reciprocity, including with countries such as India, as part of his broader trade agenda.