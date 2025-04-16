US Lifts Magnitsky Sanctions on Orban Associate

World | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:45
Bulgaria: US Lifts Magnitsky Sanctions on Orban Associate Antal Rogan and Viktor Orban

The United States has officially lifted the Magnitsky sanctions imposed on Antal Rogan, a senior aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Agence France-Presse reported. The move reflects the strengthening relationship between the Trump administration and the Hungarian government.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Rogan's name had been removed from the State Department's blacklist, known as the Magnitsky list. Rubio shared the decision during a phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, stating that maintaining Rogan’s designation would not align with current US foreign policy interests.

Rogan, who serves as Prime Minister Orban’s chief of staff and oversees Hungary's intelligence and communications services, was sanctioned under President Joe Biden's administration due to his alleged role in corrupt practices. The original sanctions accused Rogan of orchestrating schemes to control strategic sectors of the Hungarian economy and channeling revenues for personal and political gain.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Magnitsky, US, Orban, Hungary

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Borissov Backs Peevski, Suggests Magnitsky Sanctions May Be Lifted

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has expressed optimism that U.S. sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against Delyan Peevski and Vladislav Goranov may soon be lifted

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

China Pushes Back on US Tariffs, Urges Clarity on 245% Rate

China has responded to the United States’ announcement of increased tariffs, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating that the specific tax rate figures should be confirmed with the US side

World | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:49

US Suspends $215 Million in Grants, Including Funding for Bulgaria

The United States has halted the disbursement of grants worth a total of $215 million

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

Nearly 60% of Hungarians Back Ukraine's EU Membership

A recent poll conducted by Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, indicates that nearly 60% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:39

US Tariffs Could Devastate Greece’s Feta, Olives, and Wine Exports

The Greek government has responded to the United States' announcement of a 20 percent tariff on European Union exports with a mix of composure and concern

World » Southeast Europe | April 11, 2025, Friday // 15:09

Xi to EU: Join Us Against Trump’s Trade Bullying After China Slaps 125% Tariffs

China has announced a steep increase in tariffs on U.S. imports, raising duties to 125% in response to Washington's latest trade measures

World » EU | April 11, 2025, Friday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Denmark Sends Troops to Ukraine

Denmark is preparing to send military personnel to Ukraine to participate in training activities,

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:03

Mobilisation Extended! Ukraine Prepares for a Tough Summer Ahead

The Ukrainian parliament has approved an extension of martial law and mobilisation in the country until 6 August 2025

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:10

Go to Moscow, Lose the EU: Brussels Issues Stark Ultimatum to Serbia's Vucic

The European Union has warned Serbia that President Aleksandar Vucic’s possible attendance at Russia’s Victory Day parade next month could jeopardize the country's EU accession process

World » EU | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

China Pushes Back on US Tariffs, Urges Clarity on 245% Rate

China has responded to the United States’ announcement of increased tariffs, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating that the specific tax rate figures should be confirmed with the US side

World | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:49

Disagreements Over Corridor 8: North Macedonia Criticizes Bulgaria for Delaying Meetings and Agreement

After reports emerged this week from Bulgarian media stating that Bulgaria is "fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia and start construction on a cross-border railway tunnel along Corridor 8"

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:39

Romania on Edge: Russia's Potential Move Towards the Danube and Desire for Warm Seas

Romanian Defense Chief, Gheorghita Vlad, voiced growing concerns about the increased threat from Russia

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria