South African Embassy in Sofia Ends Consular Services, Refers Citizens to Athens

The South African Embassy in Sofia has officially discontinued its consular services as of March 17, 2025. The announcement, made via the Embassy’s Facebook page on April 16, confirms the end of these services as part of a wider global restructuring aimed at improving consular assistance to South African citizens worldwide.

The Embassy acknowledged that this development may cause inconvenience and extended an apology for any resulting disruption. Both South African nationals residing in Bulgaria and Bulgarian citizens requiring consular assistance are now advised to contact the South African Embassy in Athens, Greece. This includes services such as passport processing, visa applications, and other consular matters.

The Embassy expressed appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of the South African community in Bulgaria throughout this transitional period. It also reaffirmed South Africa’s ongoing commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Bulgaria and continuing collaboration with the Bulgarian Embassy in South Africa.

For additional information and updates, individuals are encouraged to consult the official website of the South African Embassy in Sofia.

