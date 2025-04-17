Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025: Yoghurt and Hospitality Steal the Spotlight

What’s Behind Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit to Bulgaria?
Donald Trump Jr.'s planned visit to Eastern Europe at the end of April 2025—covering Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia
A survey conducted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) among visitors at the Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka reveals that Bulgaria is primarily associated with yoghurt. Many visitors are familiar with Lactobacillus bulgaricus, the bacterium used in yoghurt production, which is named after Bulgaria.
One Japanese visitor mentioned, “I have not heard anything about Bulgaria, except for yogurt, but I would be happy to visit." Lacto-chan, the mascot of Bulgaria’s pavilion, also reinforces the association with yoghurt, delighting visitors with its charm.
Beyond yoghurt, some visitors described Bulgaria as "a hospitable country, part of the big European family." The pavilion’s audiovisual presentation and interactive features left a strong impression on many attendees.
A particularly interesting interaction came from a Japanese visitor named Masato, who surprised the Bulgarian representatives by greeting them in Bulgarian and introducing himself as a member of the Institute of the Slavic World in Tokyo. Masato, who speaks Ukrainian, Russian, and some Bulgarian, shared his interest in Eastern European countries' pavilions.
The Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 officially opened on April 13. Over 160 countries and organizations are participating in the international event, which expects to attract around 28 million visitors before closing on October 13.
Source: bta.bg
April 16, 1925, remembered as "Bloody Maundy Thursday," marks one of the darkest days in Bulgaria’s modern history
Boyko Takov, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), described Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka
On April 16 this year, the Orthodox Church marks Holy Wednesday, a day that recalls the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariot
Bulgaria is among the most well-known countries in Japan, largely due to its yogurt, rose oil, and sports achievements, according to Georgi Kostov
The beloved Bulgarian banitsa has earned international recognition
Holy Tuesday, the second day of Holy Week, is marked by the themes of humility and spiritual instruction
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase