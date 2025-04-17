Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025: Yoghurt and Hospitality Steal the Spotlight

Society » CULTURE | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:45
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025: Yoghurt and Hospitality Steal the Spotlight

A survey conducted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) among visitors at the Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka reveals that Bulgaria is primarily associated with yoghurt. Many visitors are familiar with Lactobacillus bulgaricus, the bacterium used in yoghurt production, which is named after Bulgaria.

One Japanese visitor mentioned, “I have not heard anything about Bulgaria, except for yogurt, but I would be happy to visit." Lacto-chan, the mascot of Bulgaria’s pavilion, also reinforces the association with yoghurt, delighting visitors with its charm.

Beyond yoghurt, some visitors described Bulgaria as "a hospitable country, part of the big European family." The pavilion’s audiovisual presentation and interactive features left a strong impression on many attendees.

A particularly interesting interaction came from a Japanese visitor named Masato, who surprised the Bulgarian representatives by greeting them in Bulgarian and introducing himself as a member of the Institute of the Slavic World in Tokyo. Masato, who speaks Ukrainian, Russian, and some Bulgarian, shared his interest in Eastern European countries' pavilions.

The Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 officially opened on April 13. Over 160 countries and organizations are participating in the international event, which expects to attract around 28 million visitors before closing on October 13.

Source: bta.bg

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, Bulgaria, expo, yoghurt

Related Articles:

What’s Behind Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit to Bulgaria?

Donald Trump Jr.'s planned visit to Eastern Europe at the end of April 2025—covering Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia

Politics | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Finalize Railway Tunnel Agreement for Corridor 8

For more than three months, Bulgaria has been awaiting a response from the Republic of North Macedonia regarding the draft agreement for the construction of a railway tunnel

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:33

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Sunny April 17 with Light Winds and Mild Temperatures

On April 17, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

Bulgaria Achieves Inflation Target for Eurozone Entry, EC Set to Deliver Readiness Report Very Soon

Bulgaria has successfully met the price stability criterion required for entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Bulgaria's National Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Receives Global Acclaim and Recognition from Renowned Architect

The national pavilion of Bulgaria has captured the attention of visitors to EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Business | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

100 Years Since the Attack on "St. Nedelya" Church: The Bloodiest Terrorist Act in Bulgarian History

April 16, 1925, remembered as "Bloody Maundy Thursday," marks one of the darkest days in Bulgaria’s modern history

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Bulgaria’s Vision on Display at EXPO 2025, Says BSMEPA CEO

Boyko Takov, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), described Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:12

Holy Wednesday: The Anointing of Christ and Judas' Betrayal Remembered

On April 16 this year, the Orthodox Church marks Holy Wednesday, a day that recalls the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariot

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Among Most Recognized Countries in Japan, Showcased at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Bulgaria is among the most well-known countries in Japan, largely due to its yogurt, rose oil, and sports achievements, according to Georgi Kostov

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:54

Bulgaria's Banitsa Ranked Among World’s Top Cheese Dishes

The beloved Bulgarian banitsa has earned international recognition

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:02

Humility and Wisdom Mark the Second Day of Holy Week

Holy Tuesday, the second day of Holy Week, is marked by the themes of humility and spiritual instruction

Society » Culture | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria