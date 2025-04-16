US Suspends $215 Million in Grants, Including Funding for Bulgaria

The United States has halted the disbursement of grants worth a total of $215 million, impacting a number of countries, including Bulgaria. The decision was announced by the recently established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on the social media platform "X"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the cancellation of 139 financial subsidies, which the department described as “wasteful.” The measure is part of a broader effort to streamline federal spending and eliminate what the administration deems unnecessary foreign aid.

Among the terminated programs is a $1.7 million grant allocated for Bulgaria under the “Be MediaWise” initiative, which was designed to promote media literacy. The grant was part of a broader US effort to support independent media and public awareness in partner countries.

The funding cuts also affect various initiatives in other nations, including the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Brazil, Belarus, Mauritania, Lebanon, Tunisia, and additional unnamed countries.