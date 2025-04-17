Bulgaria’s Vision on Display at EXPO 2025, Says BSMEPA CEO

Boyko Takov, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), described Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka as a significant opportunity for the country to present its vision to Japan and the global audience. Takov, who attended the opening of the world exhibition on April 13, observed the high interest and large crowds surrounding the Bulgarian pavilion during its initial days.

The pavilion, centered around the theme of “Saving Lives,” showcases a large glass façade with an open, inviting design that reflects both Bulgarian tradition and the evolution of nature. It was designed by the celebrated Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, who praised its "clean and beautiful" aesthetics. Takov noted that the pavilion’s prime location between the Singapore and Netherlands pavilions helped attract substantial attention, with over 1,150 visitors recorded on the first day.

EXPO 2025, which runs until October 13, involves over 160 countries and organizations, with an expected 28 million visitors. Takov emphasized that this exhibition provides Bulgaria with a unique platform to present its ideas on a global stage.

Source: bta.bg