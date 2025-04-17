Trump's Team Sees Economic Partnership as Key to Ending Russia-Ukraine War

The United States has suggested that a potential economic partnership with Russia could serve as an incentive for the Kremlin to end its ongoing war against Ukraine. This was highlighted by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt during a briefing on April 15, as reported by European Pravda.

Leavitt was responding to questions regarding the recent meeting between Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on the possibility of a peace agreement. She stated that the discussion was "productive" and emphasized that both Witkoff and Trump believe Russia desires to end the conflict. Leavitt explained that a possible incentive for Russia to conclude the war could be economic partnerships with the United States, but stressed that a ceasefire must be established first.

In his own comments, Witkoff described his talks with Putin as "compelling" and mentioned that the focus of the negotiations involved "five territories." However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by asserting that Ukraine is a sovereign nation, and only its people have the right to discuss its territorial matters. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports that several advisers to President Trump are urging caution, warning that Putin's claims of seeking peace should be approached with skepticism, as he has not yet demonstrated a genuine commitment to halting the conflict.