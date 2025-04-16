Holy Wednesday: The Anointing of Christ and Judas' Betrayal Remembered

On April 16 this year, the Orthodox Church marks Holy Wednesday, a day that recalls the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariot and the anointing of Christ with precious ointment by a repentant woman. The Church also remembers the gathering of the Jewish Sanhedrin, which conspired to condemn Jesus. These events are central to the day’s spiritual focus and are rooted in the Gospel narratives.

According to the Gospel of Mark (14:3–11), Jesus was in Bethany, at the home of Simon the Leper, when a woman came to Him with an alabaster jar of expensive nard ointment. She broke the jar and poured the ointment on His head, prompting criticism from some present, who felt the ointment could have been sold and the proceeds given to the poor. Jesus defended the woman, praising her act as one of love and preparing His body for burial. He declared that her deed would be remembered wherever the Gospel is proclaimed. Immediately afterward, Judas Iscariot went to the chief priests and arranged to betray Jesus in exchange for silver.

The Gospel of Matthew (26:6–16) recounts a similar scene, with the woman anointing Jesus during a meal at Simon the Leper’s house. The disciples were indignant at what they saw as a waste of costly ointment. Jesus explained that the woman’s act was a preparation for His burial and that her devotion would be honored eternally. This account also notes that Judas approached the chief priests and asked what they would give him for betraying Jesus. They offered him thirty pieces of silver, and from that moment, he looked for a way to hand Jesus over.

In the Gospel of Luke (22:3–6), the betrayal is attributed to Satan entering into Judas, who then sought out the chief priests and officers to discuss how to deliver Jesus to them in secret. They agreed to pay him, and he began to watch for the right moment to carry out the betrayal, avoiding the crowds.

These Gospel accounts prompt the Church to reflect on whether today’s Christians also betray Christ through their actions and thoughts. The Church calls believers to examine their conscience and consider how often they cause grief to Christ, much like Judas did.

The liturgical observances for Holy Wednesday begin on Tuesday evening with hymns based on the day’s Gospel readings. After the troparion “Behold, the Bridegroom is coming…” is sung, three sedalens follow, along with a reading from the Gospel of John (12:17–50) and the 50th Psalm. The canon includes the third, eighth, and ninth odes, followed by hymns such as “I see Your throne…”, the stichera of “Every Breath”, and verse stanzas. The evening service concludes with “Glory” by the revered nun Cassiana, a gifted hymnographer. According to historical tradition, Cassiana was once considered as a potential empress but instead chose the path of monastic life and spiritual devotion.

On the morning of Holy Wednesday, the Church celebrates the final Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts for the year. In the evening, a Small Communion service is held.

Additionally, on April 16, the Church honors the memory of Saints Agapia, Irina, and Chiona—virgin martyrs from Thessaloniki. These three sisters suffered for their Christian faith during the reign of Emperor Diocletian around the year 304.

The information is part of the “Church Calendar” column, produced by the Radio Bulgaria team with the support of Alexandra Karamikhaleva, editor-in-chief of “Church Gazette.”