Bulgaria Among Most Recognized Countries in Japan, Showcased at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Bulgaria is among the most well-known countries in Japan, largely due to its yogurt, rose oil, and sports achievements, according to Georgi Kostov, Director of the Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka. In an interview with the Bulgarian News Agency, Kostov noted that Bulgaria’s reputation continues to grow, with its participation in the world exposition further boosting interest and recognition. The Bulgarian pavilion has drawn significant attention, attracting both Japanese and international visitors, as well as many Bulgarians on the opening day.

The concept of the pavilion merges Bulgarian traditions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Kostov emphasized that the exhibition space seeks to highlight the relationship between nature and technology and promote the idea of building a sustainable future. Through immersive audio-visual elements displayed on multiple screens, visitors can experience Bulgaria’s cultural heritage while also learning about modern Bulgarian innovation and the country's growing partnership with Japan.

More than 1,100 people visited the Bulgarian pavilion on its first day, with long lines continuing into the second. Kostov remarked that the area of the expo where the pavilion is located centers on the theme of life preservation, making Bulgaria’s focus on thoughtful decision-making and sustainability particularly relevant. “What we do today shapes the world of tomorrow,” he stated.

Desislava Petkova, a master’s student in Japanese Studies at Sofia University and a representative at the pavilion, highlighted the harmony between tradition and modernity in the Bulgarian exhibit—an approach that resonates strongly with Japanese values. She described her participation as an invaluable opportunity, likening EXPO 2025 to the “Olympic Games” of international exhibitions.

Petkova shared that her interest in Japan began with its pop culture, eventually leading her to pursue a professional path in Japanese Studies. She also pointed to the longstanding cultural ties between Bulgaria and Japan, referencing the 1970 World Expo where Bulgaria introduced its famous yogurt, even impressing the Japanese Emperor. Today, visitors can experience a fresh presentation of that legacy through the pavilion mascot, Lacto-chan, a character symbolizing Lactobacillus bulgaricus. According to Petkova, Lacto-chan has been warmly received by Japanese visitors, particularly children, who joyfully exclaimed “Burugaria Yogurto.”

The opening of Bulgaria’s pavilion was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Bulgarian Ambassador to Japan Marieta Arabadjieva, Executive Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency Boyko Takov, pavilion director Georgi Kostov, Honorary Consul Yuzuru Hirano, and architect Hiroto Kobayashi, who designed the space. The international expo features participation from over 160 countries and organizations and is expected to draw approximately 28 million visitors before it concludes on October 13.

