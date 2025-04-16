DPS-Dogan Withdraws Support: Bulgarian Government Loses Formal Majority! What Now?

The faction of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) aligned with Ahmed Dogan—now operating under the name Democracy, Rights and Freedoms—has officially exited Bulgaria’s ruling majority. The decision was announced late Tuesday amid growing tensions within the government coalition.

Accusations Against GERB, BSP, and TISP

Dogan's faction accuses the coalition parties—GERB, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and “There is Such a People” (TISP)—of abandoning their commitment to isolate Delyan Peevski. Instead, they claim the three parties now serve Peevski’s interests, allowing him to exercise de facto control over the Council of Ministers.

In a statement marking the three-month anniversary of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government, DPS-Dogan said the coalition failed to dismantle the "Peevski model" and instead consolidated it. Speaking at a press conference, former MP Valentin Tonchev emphasized that the party had joined the majority with the aim of contributing to political stability and eradicating a model rooted in corruption, impunity, and institutional dependence. However, recent developments, including continued pressure from state institutions and a lack of judicial independence, had convinced them to exit the alliance.

Breakdown of Trust

According to Tonchev, GERB, BSP, and TISP systematically ignored the terms of the Agreement on Joint Governance. Despite repeated warnings and appeals for transparent cooperation, DPS-Dogan believes the coalition has clearly chosen to align with Peevski, who remains under global sanctions. As a result, the faction stated it can no longer endorse a political structure that perpetuates behind-the-scenes deals, corruption, and misuse of institutions.

The faction will now propose the formation of a temporary parliamentary committee to investigate Peevski’s influence over the judiciary and his alleged manipulation of the state budget. DPS-Dogan also signaled that it might support today's no-confidence vote, though a final decision is pending. Tonchev reaffirmed the group’s commitment to democratic values and said it would continue to support legislation deemed beneficial for Bulgarian society.

Escalation After Incident at Dogan’s Property

The break also follows a controversial police operation over the weekend involving Dogan’s residence in the capital's "Boyana" district. Members of the DPS youth organization were detained while visiting the property, claiming they had been invited by Dogan himself. According to Tonchev, upon arrival they discovered the house had been vandalized and called the police. Instead of assistance, they were met by approximately 400 police and gendarmerie officers who evicted them, citing an anonymous 112 call from someone claiming to be the property owner.

The incident prompted strong reactions from the faction, with chairman Dzhevdet Chakarov describing the operation as an act of extraordinary aggression. He also criticized Interior Minister Danail Mitov for failing to respond to the party’s inquiries. The property is officially owned by a company tied to former Transport Minister Danail Papazov. Dogan, previously evicted from the residence due to his conflict with Peevski, had apparently attempted to return, triggering the police action.

Strained Coalition Dynamics and Parliamentary Mathematics

Until this point, the ruling coalition consisted of 121 MPs—GERB, BSP, TISP, and DPS-Dogan—just enough for a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly. With DPS-Dogan’s 19 MPs now pulling out, the ruling parties are left with only 102 votes. To maintain power, they will need support from DPS-New Beginning (DPS-Peevski), which has already shown a willingness to cooperate with the government, or seek other forms of backing.

A second no-confidence vote is scheduled for today, this time on the issue of corruption. Without the votes from DPS-Dogan, and assuming no support from the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), the motion is unlikely to pass unless DPS-New Beginning changes its stance. The previous no-confidence vote, focused on foreign policy, failed in early April.

Response from GERB, BSP, and TISP

In a joint statement released on Tuesday evening, GERB, BSP, and TISP reaffirmed their commitment to continue governing and avoid triggering early elections. They called for broad parliamentary support to ensure Bulgaria's progress toward eurozone accession, stabilization of public finances, and the implementation of the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The statement underlined that Bulgarian citizens seek predictability and effective problem-solving, not new political crises.

DPS-Dogan Keeps No-Confidence Vote Option Open

Despite withdrawing support, DPS-Dogan has not yet decided whether to back the no-confidence vote. MP Ramadan Atalay confirmed the faction will evaluate its stance after the parliamentary debate. He acknowledged the presence of corruption and said this could be a determining factor in their decision. DPS-Dogan reiterated its readiness to support legislation beneficial to citizens and expressed frustration over the mainstream parties’ embrace of Peevski, despite earlier commitments to a "sanitary cordon" against him.

"Notorious" Peevski

Delyan Peevski is one of Bulgaria’s most controversial political figures in the country, long associated with allegations of corruption, influence peddling, and behind-the-scenes power. A media mogul and key figure in the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), he has been sanctioned under global anti-corruption laws (Magnitsky) and is widely viewed as emblematic of the so-called “deep state” in Bulgarian politics. His name frequently surfaces in scandals involving media ownership, judicial interference, and misuse of public institutions—making him a symbol of entrenched political corruption in the country.